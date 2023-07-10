Main Page
Spencer Dinwiddie on Ben Simmons: ‘A healthy Ben is an All-Star, max-level guy’
Spencer Dinwiddie was asked by NBA TV’s Dennis Scott how the Brooklyn Nets can improve as a team moving forward, and the nine-year veteran believes Ben Simmons is the key. “The easy answer is Ben,” Dinwiddie said.
“A healthy Ben is an All-Star, max-level guy. He could completely change the complexion of our team and can make us a really exciting group, especially defensively.”
Per a few NBA betting sites, the Brooklyn Nets hold 20th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and Toronto Raptors.
Spencer Dinwiddie mentions The Brooklyn Nets needing Ben Simmons to take it to the next level in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/YOvGtAEChg
— NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) July 9, 2023
“Ben was already hurt so I only played a handful of games with him,” Dinwiddie added. “But I know him from his old Philly days and for all intents and purposes he can get back to that form. I think he’s got it in him. Obviously, a young guy, and I’m looking forward to seeing it this season.”
Ben Simmons turns 27 years old next week. The three-time All-Star made 33 starts in 42 appearances with the Nets in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 26.3 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 56.6% from the field and a career-low 43.9% at the foul line.
Spencer Dinwiddie believes Ben Simmons can play like an All-Star and lead the Brooklyn Nets as that “max-level guy” when healthy
In Brooklyn’s 127-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 20, the guard scored a season-high 22 points in 35 minutes as a starter. Along with logging eight rebounds, five assists, and one steal, Simmons shot 11-of-13 (84.6%) from the floor.
Moreover, 2023-24 will be a prove-it season for Simmons. In February 2022, the Philadelphia 76ers traded Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, a 2023 first-round draft pick, and a 2027 first-rounder to Brooklyn for James Harden and Paul Millsap.
BREAKING: Ben Simmons privately requested trade from Brooklyn for not being cleared for 5v5
(Via @wojespn)
WOW. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WauLaDsq30
— NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) July 10, 2023
The two-time All-Defensive member missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a contract holdout, back injury, and mental health issues. Simmons underwent a microdiscectomy for a herniated L-4 disk last May. This injury requires 18 months for a full recovery.
At his best, Simmons is a solid defender. However, injuries have kept the LSU product off the court. Are his best days behind him? In 79 starts with the Sixers in the 2018-19 season, Simmons averaged a career-high 16.9 points per game. The guard also averaged a career-high 2.1 steals with Philly in 2019-20.
Spencer Dinwiddie is correct on Simmons’ abilities to help Brooklyn. But the fifth-year guard has to want success as well. NBA insiders are speculating that his heart isn’t set on playing basketball right now.
