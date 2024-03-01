The San Antonio Spurs and 13-year veteran forward Marcus Morris have agreed to a contract buyout, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Morris, 34, never made an appearance with the Spurs.

As part of a three-team deal with the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers on Feb. 8, the Sixers traded him, cash, and a 2029 second-round draft pick to San Antonio before the deadline.

Morris will now become a free agent ahead of Friday’s deadline for free agents to be eligible for the postseason. This only applies to waiving. A player is not required to be signed by 11:59 p.m. ET on March 1 to retain playoff eligibility.

Marcus Morris has agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs to become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The productive veteran forward secures playoff eligibility and is now candidate to join a postseason contender. pic.twitter.com/QuBtdE1yuG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 29, 2024



In 37 games and seven starts with the 76ers this season, Morris averaged 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 17.2 minutes per game while shooting 43.9% from the floor, 40% beyond the arc, and 86.1% at the foul line.

The Philadelphia native recorded a season-high 17 points in a 139-132 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 10 and in a 111-105 defeat against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 27.

Former San Antonio Spurs forward Marcus Morris could join the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Additionally, Morris’ $17.11 million pre-buyout base salary for this season limits his list of playoff teams he can sign with, according to the terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

Ex-Sixers teammate Patrick Beverley broke the news earlier this month that Morris was “leaning towards” signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves could be a good fit for the 6-foot-8 wing. Minnesota sits at the top of the Western Conference standings with a 42-17 record. The Wolves are 22-6 at home, 20-11 away, and 29-8 in conference play.

Seasoned Forward & Offensive Threat Marcus Morris is leaning towards signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves- Per sources His veteran presence will provide a winning culture to any team looking for a playoff boost. pic.twitter.com/DQIBIsgLoi — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) February 12, 2024



Minnesota has the potential to make a deep playoff run behind Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert. However, considering their lack of postseason experience, adding Morris could be a wise move.

With the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the veteran forward averaged 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 22.7 minutes in three appearances versus the Phoenix Suns.

During his rookie 2015-16 season with the Detroit Pistons, he averaged playoff career highs of 17.8 points, 2.5 assists, and 36 minutes per game in four starts of Detroit’s first-round series sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers.