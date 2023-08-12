Almost a dozen San Antonio Spurs jerseys valued at approximately $100,000 were allegedly stolen from former NBA player Kevin Willis in a storage locker heist. According to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports, the theft was first reported by Willis on Tuesday afternoon.

The 2003 NBA champ noticed 10 uniforms belonging to his former Spurs teammates were missing from his spot at a Roswell, Georgia, rental storage facility. Willis, 60, also told police that a rack of clothes worth about $9,000 was missing from the unit.

In a 911 call, Willis was heard telling dispatch the “high-profile” memorabilia had been stolen. The last time he visited the unit was in June. “This stuff came from when I was playing,” the ex-Spurs center said.

“These have been around for 20 years, and they took all the high-profile personnel that was on there. They took all of those. And they left four of them back or something like that.”

As police investigated the crime scene, the officers noticed the locks had been cut and were on the inside of the storage unit. Willis called for an investigation and pursued to press charges. However, no arrests have been made.

Following his NBA playing career, Willis returned to his big-and-tall clothing business, Willis & Walker. The Atlanta-based company was founded in 1988 by Willis and former Michigan State teammate Ralph Walker.

In June 2013, Montgomery County police in Maryland were called after Spurs memorabilia had been stolen during a burglary at a Potomac home. Basketballs signed by the 2005 and 2007 Spurs championship teams and two No. 21 jerseys autographed by Tim Duncan were missing.