Spurs re-sign forward Dominick Barlow to a two-way contract

The San Antonio Spurs are re-signing forward Dominick Barlow to a two-way contract, Todd Ramasar of Life Sports Agency announced on Wednesday. Barlow, 20, went undrafted in 2022 and signed a two-way contract with San Antonio, becoming the first Overtime Elite player to play for an NBA team.

The 6-foot-9 wing made his 2022 NBA Summer League debut in the Spurs’ 99-90 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jul. 8, 2022, scoring nine points and grabbing seven rebounds.

Forward Dominick Barlow is returning to the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way contract, Todd Ramasar of @LifeSportsAgncy tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 27, 2023



Dominick Barlow appeared in 28 games off the bench with the Spurs in his rookie 2022-23 season. The New Jersey native averaged 3.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 14.6 minutes per game while shooting 53.5% from the field and 72% at the foul line.

In San Antonio’s 138-117 regular-season finale win against the Dallas Mavericks on Apr. 9, 2023, the forward recorded career highs of 21 points and 19 rebounds in 34 minutes off the bench. Barlow finished 8-of-11 (72.7%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-7 (71.4%) at the line.

During his rookie season, San Antonio assigned Barlow to the Austin Spurs, the team’s NBA G-League affiliate. Barlow made 11 starts in 18 appearances this past season, averaging 16.1 points, 8.3 boards, 1.5 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 29.7 blocks per game.

Guard Sir’ Jabari Rice occupies one of the Spurs’ other two-way spots. Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players per team increased from two to three.

Moreover, Barlow ((bird; $1,801,769) was among the three Spurs players with cap holds (Romeo Langford: restricted bird; $16,902,771, Gorgui Dieng: non-bird; $2,019,706). Cap holds are placeholders for unsigned draft picks, pending free agents, and offer sheets. Renouncing any cap holds can afford a team new cap space.

Last week, San Antonio renounced the free agent rights to Dieng. Per sources, the Spurs have no plans to re-sign the 10-year veteran. Dieng, 33, signed a pair of 10-day contracts with San Antonio in January. On Feb. 10, the 6-foot-10 center inked a one-year, $895,743 rest-of-season deal with the club.

For other offseason moves, the Spurs signed center Sandro Mamukelashvili to a one-year, $2.02 million contract, forward Julian Champagnie to a four-year, $12 million deal, and acquired wings Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team trade.

SUMMER LEAGUE PROGRESS📈 San Antonio Spurs big man Dominick Barlow 🏀2022 Summer League

• 4.0 PTS | 6.5 REB | 2.5 AST | 2.0 BLK

• 57.1 FG% | 0.0 FT%

• 2 Games 🏀2023 Summer League

• 16.2 PTS | 8.2 REB | 2.5 AST | 1.5 BLK

• 62.7 FG% | 56.5 FT%

• 6 Games pic.twitter.com/A8xQy6vgcX — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) July 17, 2023



Additionally, Stevens was waived by San Antonio last Monday. Stevens had $400,000 of his contract guaranteed prior to his waiver. Of course, The Spurs will have $400,000 in dead money if the Penn State product isn’t claimed off waivers.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich also signed a five-year, $80 million contract extension with the team. Popovich, 74, is a five-time NBA champion (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014), three-time NBA Coach of the Year (2003, 2012, 2014), and four-time NBA All-Star Game coach (2005, 2011, 2013, 2016).

Earlier this month, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams finalized a four-year, $53 million sign-and-trade agreement with the Mavericks. As part of a three-team trade, San Antonio received Mavs forward Reggie Bullock and an unprotected 2030 Dallas pick swap. The Celtics received multiple second-round draft picks.

Furthermore, the Spurs traded a second-round draft pick and cash to the Phoenix Suns for combo guard Cameron Payne.

