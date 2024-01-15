San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama plans to commit to participate in the Skills Challenge during 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 2024 Kia Skills Challenge is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17 inside Lucas Oil Stadium at 8 p.m. ET. The Skills Challenge features three rounds — relay, passing, and shooting — for three teams with three players each.

Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Collin Sexton won last year’s event for Team Jazz.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Wembanyama holds second-best odds below Chet Holmgren to win NBA Rookie of the Year.

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama plans to commit to participate in the Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/YJjVjZFGoN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2024



All-Star Saturday Night also includes the Starry 3-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest. The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“This focus on community is one of the ways that will make NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis so special and unique, and I am grateful to our friends and partners at the NBA and the Capital Improvement Board for working with us to make this possible,” Rick Fuson CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment said last June.

Through 33 starts of his rookie season, Wembanyama is averaging 19.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, an NBA-leading 3.1 blocks, and 28.6 minutes per game. He’s shooting 45.2% from the floor, 29.4% from 3-point range, and 80.4% at the foul line.

The No. 1 overall pick in last summer’s draft now ranks 15th in total rebounds (337) this season, 11th in defensive rebounds (266), and second in blocks (103). Not to mention, he sits eighth in defensive rating (108.9) and 12th in usage percentage (30.7%).

In San Antonio’s 130-108 win over the Detroit Pistons last Wednesday night, Wembanyama became the youngest Spurs player to record a triple-double.

At only 20 years and six days old, Wembanyama recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds, and a season-high 10 assists in 21:02. It was the second-fewest minutes in a triple-double outing in the shot clock era (since 1954-55).

Russell Westbrook played 20:17 and logged a triple-double with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 7-foot-4 forward/center finished 6-of-16 (37.5%) shooting from the floor, 0-of-4 beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 (80%) at the line against Detroit.

Before Wembanyama was drafted, Tre Jones set the previous Spurs record last season at 23 years and 84 days old. In a 142-134 victory against the Sacramento Kings on April 2, 2023, Jones notched 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in 33 minutes of action.

He’s the second Spurs rookie to notch a triple-double in franchise history, joining Robinson (three times).

Victor Wembanyama is also expected to participate in the 2024 Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, Feb. 16.