Spurs vs Heat – Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

It’s an inter-conference matchup in South Beach on Saturday Night, as the San Antonio Spurs will travel to Miami to face the Heat the FTX Arena. This is the second of two meetings between these two, as the Heat won the first match-up in San Antonio, 112-95. Both of these teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. Will the Heat sweep the season series? Or will the Spurs force a split? Below, we’ll preview the Spurs vs Heat game and give free NBA picks for tonight’s clash in South Beach.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat – How to Watch the Spurs vs Heat Game



Below, we’ll break down some of the game information from tonight’s game.

🏀 Teams: San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat 📊 Record: Spurs (24-36), Heat (39-21)

Spurs (24-36), Heat (39-21) 📅 Date: February 26th, 2022

February 26th, 2022 🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

8:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun

Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun 🏟 Venue: FTX Arena

FTX Arena 🎲 NBA Odds: Heat -8.5 over/under: 225.5

Spurs vs Heat Odds

The Heat are 34-25-1 against the spread this season, while the Spurs are 31-28-1. Miami is tied with the Chicago Bulls atop the Eastern Conference, and have visions of an NBA Title. The Spurs, on the other hand, are 24-36 and are fighting for a spot in the Postseason Play-In Tournament. They currently sit one game out.

Heat vs Spurs News

The Heat defeated the Knicks at MSG on Friday night, covering the 5.5 spread and maintaining the top seed in the East. But perhaps more notably, we received word on Friday that Victor Oladipo could make his season debut by Mid-March. Oladipo had surgery on his quad tendon last season and has not played since.

The Spurs are in the midst of their Rodeo Road Trip, and took down the Wizards in Double Overtime on the road Friday night. That win brought Gregg Popovich within two wins of becoming the winningest coach in NBA History. He already holds the record for most wins (combined regular season and Postseason), but is just two wins away from owning the most regular season wins.

Heat vs Spurs Injuries

Below, we’ll go over the injury news for the Heat Spurs game on Saturday night. While these are the injuries as of now, we may seem the Spurs rest some players after double OT on the second night of a back-to-back. The Heat are also on a back-to-back, so keep an eye on any further injury reports throughout the day.

Heat Injuries:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Dewayne Dedmon: out (back)

Spurs Injuries:

Josh Richardson: out (shoulder)

Romeo Langford: out (groin)

Joshua Primo: out (wrist)

Keldon Johnson: Out (back)

Jakob Poeltl: Out (back)

Dejounte Murray: Out (Knee)

Spurs vs Heat Preview

The Heat sit atop the Eastern Conference Standings, while the Spurs are battling for a play-in spot. Check out a complete breakdown of both teams below.

Heat Getting it Done at Home



The Heat are 19-7 on their home floor this season, going 14-12 ATS. Over the last ten games, they rank 2nd in Defensive Rating, but just 21st in Offensive Rating. So while they’ve held up defensively all season, their offense is well off their season-long standing of 8th in Adjusted Offensive Rating, per Dunks and Threes.

In their win against the Knicks on Friday night, they held New York to just 100 points and won by 15, despite RJ Barret scoring 46 points. The Heat had four players in double digits including Tyler Herro (25), Kyle Lowry (19), Bam Adebayo (16) and Jimmy Butler (23).

Spurs Gunning for a Play-in Game



The Spurs let one of their best players go at the trade deadline in Derrick White. But that has opened up more opportunity for others on the court, most notably Keldon Johnson. In the Spurs’ double overtime win on Friday night in Washington, DC, Johnson dropped 32 points on 10-20 shooting from the field. He also went 5-9 from beyond the arc.

White’s absence has also put more responsibility into the hands of Dejounte Murray, who continues to prove himself as one of the NBA’s best young talents. He recorded a triple-double Friday night, scoring 31 points to go along with 14 assists and 13 rebounds. On the season, the Spurs are 11th in Adjusted Offensive Rating and 18th in Adjusted Defensive Rating. Over their last ten games, they are 10th in Offensive Rating and 17th in Defensive Rating. But the Spurs are playing good basketball, having won four of their last five games.

NBA Betting Trends — Heat vs Spurs



Check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Spurs Trends

San Antonio are 6-2-1 ATS in their last 9 games when playing on the road against Miami.

San Antonio are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of San Antonio’s last 5 games.

Heat Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Miami’s last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Miami’s last 5 games against San Antonio.

Miami are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the Western Conference.

Free NBA Picks — Heat vs Spurs Picks & Prediction

This game is shaping up to be a tiring affair between two teams on the second half of a back-to-back. Miami is 4-5 ATS with zero rest, while San Antonio is 7-5 ATS with no rest. However, the OVER is 8-1 in Heat Games when they play on no rest, while it’s 5-7 to the over in the same situation with the Spurs.

With the Spurs coming off a double-overtime battle, they’ve decided to rest their three best players in Poeltl, Murray and Keldon Johnson. With that, back Miami to take care of business and cover the spread in a game the Spurs are seemingly giving away.

