Spurs vs. Suns Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 2)

Tonight, the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) play the Phoenix Suns (2-2) in the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Spurs vs Suns matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Suns as 8.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Spurs vs. Suns Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: San Antonio Spurs @ Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs @ Phoenix Suns 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 🕙 What time is Spurs vs. Suns Game: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Spurs vs. Suns Game: Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA TV

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Spurs +8.5 (-105) | Suns -8.5 (-115)

Spurs vs. Suns Odds

Spurs vs. Suns Predictions

The Spurs ended their nine-game losing streak to Phoenix in Tuesday night’s 115-114 win at Footprint Center. Keldon Johnson stripped Kevin Durant and made a contested layup with 1.2 seconds left to give the Spurs their only lead of the game to secure the victory.

Since Suns guards Bradley Beal (back) and Devin Booker (foot) remain listed on the injury report, can the Spurs once again manage an upset on the road? That’s possible if Victor Wembanyama or Devin Vassell post career-high numbers.

Durant led Phoenix in scoring with 26 points, but it was not enough to obtain the win. San Antonio outscored the Suns 3-19 in the final frame. Eric Gordon scored 20, whereas Grayson Allen added 19 as well.

As for Phoenix, the Suns are 2-2 overall and 1-1 at home to begin this season. Phoenix defeated the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in its season opener and won 126-104 at home last Saturday against the Utah Jazz. Was their loss to San Antonio a fluke?

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns hold a 77% chance of defeating San Antonio. For one of the most likely predictions, Phoenix should bounce back against the Spurs. If they blow another lead, it will then be time to question this Booker-less Suns team.

Spurs vs. Suns Injuries

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

No reported injuries

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

SG Bradley Beal (back; out) | SG Devin Booker (foot; questionable) | SG Damion Lee (knee; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

San Antonio is 5-10 ATS in its last 15 games.

The Spurs are 6-12 SU in their past 18 contests.

Plus, the point total has gone over in six of San Antonio’s previous seven games.

On the other side, the Suns are 1-5 ATS in their last six matchups at home against the Spurs.

Phoenix is 16-4 SU in its past 20 home games played on a Thursday.

For one final note, the Suns are 2-4 ATS in their previous six contests.

Projected San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

PG Keldon Johnson | SG Devin Vassell | PF Zach Collins | SF Jeremy Sochan | C Victor Wembanyama

Projected Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

PG Eric Gordon | SG Grayson Allen | PF Kevin Durant | SF Josh Okogie | C Jusuf Nurkic

Free NBA Expert Picks

San Antonio improved to 4-17 in its past 21 road games. However, the Spurs are still 1-9 in their last 10 matchups against Phoenix. Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Phoenix will win, cover the spread, and the point total will go over 226.

Pick the Suns to win! Although the Suns are notorious for underperforming on their home court against playoff contenders, losing two straight meetings to San Antonio would be shocking. Everything that could go wrong in the fourth quarter, did go wrong in Tuesday’s loss.

Entering this rematch, San Antonio is 2-18 SU in its last 20 games against Pacific Division opponents. Simply put, the Spurs’ inconsistency and unpredictability factors are turning away bettors. You never know which team is going to show up.

