Spurs vs. Suns Odds, Picks, & Predictions

Tonight, the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) square off against the Phoenix Suns (2-1) in the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Spurs vs Suns matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Suns as 7.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Spurs vs. Suns Game Preview

2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: San Antonio Spurs @ Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs @ Phoenix Suns
2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023
What time is Spurs vs. Suns Game: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET
Where is Spurs vs. Suns Game: Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona
TV Channel(s): TNT

2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Spurs +7.5 (-113) | Suns -7.5 (-107)

Spurs vs. Suns Odds

Spurs vs. Suns Predictions

Through three games, the Spurs are 1-2 with No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama to open the 2023-24 season. In last Friday’s 126-122 win over the Houston Rockets, guard Devin Vassell led San Antonio in scoring with 25 points in 40 minutes of action.

In the 2022-23 season, San Antonio finished 22-60 overall and 10-42 in Western Conference play. The Spurs averaged 113 points per game, 55.5 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers, and 13.5 on fast breaks.

Meanwhile, the Suns are 2-1 to begin this season. Phoenix defeated the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in its season opener and won 126-104 at home Saturday against the Utah Jazz.

Last season, Phoenix went 45-37 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference action. The Suns averaged 113.6 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.4% from downtown last season.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns hold a 78.3% chance of defeating San Antonio. However, Phoenix is expected to play without guards Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

For one of the most logical predictions, Kevin Durant should carry the Suns to victory. It will be business as usual for the two-time Finals MVP. Note that San Antonio is 0-9 SU in its last nine games against Phoenix.

Spurs vs. Suns Injuries

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

No reported injuries

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

SG Bradley Beal (back; out) | SG Devin Booker (foot; doubtful) | SG Damion Lee (knee; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

San Antonio is 4-10 ATS in its past 14 games.

The Spurs are 1-4 ATS in their last five matchups against Phoenix.

Next, the point total has gone over in five of San Antonio’s previous six contests.

As for the Suns, they’re 5-2 ATS in their past seven games.

Phoenix is 9-2 in its last 11 contests played on a Tuesday.

Lastly, the point total has gone under in four of the Suns’ previous six games versus Western Conference opponents.

Projected San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

PG Keldon Johnson | SG Devin Vassell | PF Zach Collins | SF Jeremy Sochan | C Victor Wembanyama

Projected Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

PG Eric Gordon | SG Grayson Allen | PF Kevin Durant | SF Josh Okogie | C Jusuf Nurkic

Free NBA Expert Picks

San Antonio is 3-17 in its past 20 road games. The Spurs are winless in their last nine meetings against the Suns as well. Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Phoenix will win, cover the spread, and the point total will go over 225.

Pick the Suns to win! San Antonio could cover the spread, since the Suns are still missing Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. But the Spurs lack an identity.

San Antonio is 1-19 in its past 20 matchups versus Pacific Division opponents. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

