NBA
Spurs vs Trail Blazers Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks
The San Antonio Spurs are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10 EST. This game will be played at the Moda Center as San Antonio will be coming in at 28-44 and the Trail Blazers will be coming in at 27-44. Both teams haven’t been playing well recently, but both will be coming in on a one-game winning streak.
Spurs vs Trail Blazers – Game Information
🏀 Teams: Spurs vs Trail Blazers
📊 Record: Spurs(28-44), Trail Blazers(27-44)
📅 Date: March 23rd, 2022
🕛 Time: 10:00 PM EST
📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass
🏟 Venue: Moda Center
🎲 Odds: Spurs(-7.5), Trail Blazers(+7.5)
Spurs vs Trail Blazers Odds
The San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers will meet on Wednesday. This is going to be another interesting game to bet on considering both have been in the middle of the pack in terms of standings throughout the entire year.
Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.
|Bet
|Spurs
|Trail Blazers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-335
|+260
|Point Spread
|-7.5(-110)
|+7.5(-110)
|Total Points
|Over 233 (-110)
|Under 233 (-110)
Spurs vs Trail Blazers Injuries
Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.
Spurs Injuries
- Lonnie Walker IV day-to-day
- Keita Bates-Diop out
- Romeo Langford out
- Doug McDermott out
Trail Blazers Injuries
- Eric Bledsoe out
- Anfernee Simons out
- Damian Lillard out
- Joe Ingles out
- Jusuf Nurkic out
- Cody Zeller out
- Didi Louzada out
- Nassir Little out
Spurs vs Trail Blazers Preview
San Antonio will travel to Portland on Wednesday for a battle versus the Trail Blazers. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Wednesday’s game, check out our Trail Blazers vs Spurs preview below.
Playoffs Still In Reach For San Antonio
With not many games remaining in the NBA regular season, the San Antonio Spurs are going to have to play excellent basketball down the stretch if they’re going to want to sneak into the playoffs. They’re currently the number 11 seed, which leaves them two games behind the tenth place New Orleans Pelicans.
San Antonio will be coming into this one after a very impressive win against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. They ended up winning this game by two points as Josh Richardson was able to lead the way with 25 points.
On the season, San Antonio has the 18th rated net rating, the 17th rated defensive rating, and the 19th rated defensive rating.
Portland Looking To Sneak One Out
The Portland Trail Blazers are a team that is going to be dealing with many injuries for the remainder of the year. They’ll be coming into this one with multiple injuries to most of their key players.
They haven’t been able to get much going as of late, as they’ve only won two of their last 10 games. Despite Portland only winning two of their last 10, they’ll be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Detroit Pistons. They were able to walk away with a 119-115 win as Brandon Williams led the way with 23 points.
On the season, Portland has the 26th rated net rating, the 25th rated defensive rating, and the 29th rated defensive rating.
NBA Betting Trends — Spurs vs Trail Blazers
Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.
Spurs Trends
- 36 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.
- 35-36-1 ATS this season.
Trail Blazers Trends
- 35 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.
- 29-41-1 ATS this season.
Free NBA Picks — Spurs vs Trail Blazers
For this game, I’m going to go with the Portland Trail Blazers to cover the spread. Portland does have many injuries to a few of their better players, but I can’t imagine that the San Antonio Spurs are going to cover a 7.5 point spread.
I also like the under in this one considering both are missing some of their top players, which leads me to think that Portland probably will not score enough for this one to go over.
Get free NBA bets for the Spurs vs Trail Blazers game at BetOnline below.
NBA Team Salaries
Recent Posts
Trending Now
-
March Madness2 weeks ago
How to Bet on the SEC Tournament in Florida | The Best FL Sports Betting Sites
-
March Madness2 weeks ago
How to Bet on the PAC-12 Tournament in Nevada | The Best NV Sports Betting Sites
-
March Madness2 weeks ago
How to Bet on the SEC Tournament in Georgia | The Best GA Sports Betting Sites
-
Main Page6 days ago
Thunder vs Spurs Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds