Spurs vs Trail Blazers Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The San Antonio Spurs are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10 EST. This game will be played at the Moda Center as San Antonio will be coming in at 28-44 and the Trail Blazers will be coming in at 27-44. Both teams haven’t been playing well recently, but both will be coming in on a one-game winning streak.

Spurs vs Trail Blazers – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Spurs vs Trail Blazers

📊 Record: Spurs(28-44), Trail Blazers(27-44)

📅 Date: March 23rd, 2022

🕛 Time: 10:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Moda Center

🎲 Odds: Spurs(-7.5), Trail Blazers(+7.5)

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Odds

The San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers will meet on Wednesday. This is going to be another interesting game to bet on considering both have been in the middle of the pack in terms of standings throughout the entire year.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Spurs Injuries

Lonnie Walker IV day-to-day

Keita Bates-Diop out

Romeo Langford out

Doug McDermott out

Trail Blazers Injuries

Eric Bledsoe out

Anfernee Simons out

Damian Lillard out

Joe Ingles out

Jusuf Nurkic out

Cody Zeller out

Didi Louzada out

Nassir Little out

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Preview

San Antonio will travel to Portland on Wednesday for a battle versus the Trail Blazers. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Wednesday’s game, check out our Trail Blazers vs Spurs preview below.

Playoffs Still In Reach For San Antonio

With not many games remaining in the NBA regular season, the San Antonio Spurs are going to have to play excellent basketball down the stretch if they’re going to want to sneak into the playoffs. They’re currently the number 11 seed, which leaves them two games behind the tenth place New Orleans Pelicans.

San Antonio will be coming into this one after a very impressive win against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. They ended up winning this game by two points as Josh Richardson was able to lead the way with 25 points.

On the season, San Antonio has the 18th rated net rating, the 17th rated defensive rating, and the 19th rated defensive rating.

Portland Looking To Sneak One Out

The Portland Trail Blazers are a team that is going to be dealing with many injuries for the remainder of the year. They’ll be coming into this one with multiple injuries to most of their key players.

They haven’t been able to get much going as of late, as they’ve only won two of their last 10 games. Despite Portland only winning two of their last 10, they’ll be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Detroit Pistons. They were able to walk away with a 119-115 win as Brandon Williams led the way with 23 points.

On the season, Portland has the 26th rated net rating, the 25th rated defensive rating, and the 29th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Spurs vs Trail Blazers

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Spurs Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

35-36-1 ATS this season.

Trail Blazers Trends

35 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

29-41-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Spurs vs Trail Blazers

For this game, I’m going to go with the Portland Trail Blazers to cover the spread. Portland does have many injuries to a few of their better players, but I can’t imagine that the San Antonio Spurs are going to cover a 7.5 point spread.

I also like the under in this one considering both are missing some of their top players, which leads me to think that Portland probably will not score enough for this one to go over.

Get free NBA bets for the Spurs vs Trail Blazers game at BetOnline below.