The San Antonio Spurs are waiving guard Javante McCoy less than a week after signing him to an Exhibit 10 contract, per sources. McCoy, 25, went undrafted out of Boston University in 2022. Although the 6-foot-5 guard signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers over the summertime, he was waived last October.

On Nov. 3, 2022, McCoy was named to the opening night roster for the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles’ G League affiliate. In 25 appearances with South Bay last season, McCoy averaged 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 25.9 minutes per game.

The San Antonio Spurs have waived Javante McCoy, a league source told @spotrac. McCoy is likely to land with the Austin Spurs of the G League for this upcoming season. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 20, 2023



As for his college career, McCoy made 138 starts in 147 games across five seasons (2017-22) with Boston University. He averaged 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 30.2 minutes per game.

In 35 starts of his fifth season, the guard averaged career highs of 17.4 points, 1.1 steals, and 34 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 49.5% from the floor. McCoy was named to the first-team All-Patriot League.

San Antonio Spurs waive undrafted guard Javante McCoy; the Boston University product could receive a bonus worth between $5,000 to $75,000 by joining the Austin Spurs

Furthermore, in Boston’s 85-80 loss to Navy on March 6, 2022, he recorded a career-high-tying 30 points, five boards, four assists, and one steal in 44 minutes as a starter. Not to mention, the guard finished 12-of-24 (50%) shooting from the field and drained four 3-pointers.

An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins. However, now that McCoy has been waived, he will be eligible to receive a bonus worth between $5,000 to $75,000 by joining the Austin Spurs and spending at least 60 days with the G League team.

Moreover, forward Dominick Barlow and guard Sir’ Jabari Rice occupy two of the San Antonio Spurs’ three two-way slots. Each NBA team can now sign a maximum of three two-way players, per the new CBA.

Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit. Additionally, the Spurs now have 20 players under contract, leaving one open spot on their 21-man offseason roster.

