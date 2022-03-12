St. Peter’s vs Monmouth Preview, NCAA Odds, and Free NCAA Picks

The St. Peter’s Peacocks are set to take on the Monmouth Hawks in the MAAC tournament championship. Whoever wins this game is going to have an automatic bid to the March Madness Tournament. Saint Peter’s is going to be coming in as the number two seed while Monmouth is going to be right behind him with the four seed. The Peacocks finished the season at 18-11 while Monmouth finished 21-12. Both of these two teams did match up earlier in the season as St. Peter’s was able to walk away with both victories.

St. Peter’s vs Monmouth – Game Information

🏀 Teams: St. Peter’s vs Monmouth

📊 Record: St. Peter’s(18-11), Monmouth(21-12)

📅 Date: March 12th, 2022

🕛 Time: 4:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: ESPN3

🏟 Venue: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

🎲 Odds: St. Peter’s(-2.5), Quinnipiac(+2.5)

St. Peter’s vs Monmouth Odds

St Peter’s and Monmouth will meet at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for a chance to go to the March Madness Tournament. St. Peter’s should be able to walk away with this victory, but Monmouth has stunned a few teams this season and they are certainly a good enough opponent to send the Peacocks home.

St. Peter’s vs Monmouth Injuries

There are currently no players on either teams’ injury report for Saturday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

St. Peter’s vs Monmouth Preview

This game will be played at a neutral arena, with the chance to go to the March Madness Tournament. St. Peter’s is the favorite in this one, but Monmouth has proven that they should arguably be the favorite in this one.

St. Peter’s Looking For Revenge From Covid Year

The last time the St. Peter’s Peacocks were going to play in the conference championship was the year that the March Madness Tournament got canceled due to the covid pandemic. Although St. Peter’s did not play in the game because of the covid outbreak, many people did expect this team to win the tournament and head to March Madness.

Saint Peters is going to be looking to do everything they can to get some revenge from that year and get to where they should have been two years ago.

St. Peters is coming off a very impressive win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats as they won 64-52. In that game, KC Ndefo led the way with 13 points and three blocks.

Monmouth Looking To Show They Are Being Overlooked

The Monmouth Hawks are certainly not getting the type of respect that they clearly deserve. They have had some very impressive wins this season as they are currently 21-12. Not only were they able to play at a high level in the conference, but they also had impressive wins over the University of Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and a few other noteworthy teams.

In their most recent game against the Rider Broncs, Monmouth was able to walk away with a tight 72-68 victory. In that game, standout guard George Papas led the way with 20 points.

CBB Betting Trends — St. Peter’s vs Monmouth

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

St. Peter’s Trends

11 games have gone OVER and 17 have gone UNDER this season.

19-9 ATS this season.

Monmouth Trends

11 games have gone OVER and 22 have gone UNDER this season.

21-12 ATS this season.

Free CBB Picks — St. Peter’s vs Monmouth

For this game, I’m going to go with the St. Peter’s Peacocks to win outright and earn a trip to the March Madness tournament. This team has been arguably the best team in the conference all season long, and although the Monmouth Hawks are going to make it tough on them, I fully expect St. Peter’s to be able to take care of business.

These two have already matched up twice this year as St. Peter’s was able to walk away with victories against Monmouth both times. Although both games only finished with St. Peter’s winning by five points, I think that’s St. Peter’s is going to be able to take care of business once again and win from anywhere in that five to seven-point range.

