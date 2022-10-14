Headlines
Stats show Celtics-Nuggets most likely NBA Finals 2023 matchup
FiveThirtyEight have published their predictions for the 2022-23 NBA season, which tips the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets to reach the finals.
The model is based on FiveThirtyEight‘s RAPTOR-based forecast with 50,000 simulations of the rest of the season.
The player-based RAPTOR forecast doesn’t account for wins and losses; it is based entirely on NBA player projections, which estimate each player’s future performance based on the trajectory of similar NBA players.
These are combined with up-to-date depth charts — tracking injuries, trades, changes in playing time and other player transactions — to generate talent estimates for each team.
🚨 🚨 🚨
Introducing the @FiveThirtyEight NBA predictions for the 2022-23 season, with the most wide-open title picture in recent memory.https://t.co/TnCSFyImao pic.twitter.com/pH9S8PCl4z
— Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) October 14, 2022
The standings give the Denver Nuggets a 25% chance of reaching the finals and a 13% chance of capturing the championship. The Boston Celtics have a 33% chance of winning the Eastern Conference and 21% to win a ring.
The Atlanta Hawks are projected to finish second in the East, with the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers settling for a play-in spot.
Chicago are forecast to miss the chance of playing playoff basketball entirely, alongside Indiana, Washington, Orlando, and Detroit.
In the Western Conference, the Grizzlies and Mavericks have been tipped to finish ahead of the reigning champion Golden State Warriors whilst LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers can’t crack into the top ten.
The four Western play-in teams are projected as: Timberwolves, Pelicans, Trail Blazers, and the rebuilding Jazz. If the Lakers were to miss out on the top ten for a second year running, this could spell the end of the LeBron-Davis era in LA.
Looking for some action ahead of the upcoming NBA season? Check out the best NBA betting sites.
- Puma set to release LaMelo Ball’s MB.02 sneakers on October 21st
- Stats show Celtics-Nuggets most likely NBA Finals 2023 matchup
- Bill Russell inspired Boston Celtics 2022-23 City Edition jerseys revealed
- Pacers pick up third-year option on Isaiah Jackson
- Stephen A. Smith predicts Kyrie Irving to join Lakers next year
-
Headlines4 days ago
Draymond Green says Jayson Tatum is the ‘young GOAT’ or ‘next greatest’
-
Main Page4 days ago
Shaquille O’Neal interested in joining Jeff Bezos in bid to buy Suns
-
Headlines4 days ago
Jaylen Brown leads Celtics to 134-93 preseason win vs Hornets
-
NBA3 days ago
Top 5 NBA Teammate Fights After Poole & Green Come To Blows With Golden Gate Warriors