Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is interested in either owning an NBA team or becoming part of an ownership group in the near future. The nine-time All-Star guard is also willing to become a co-owner of one of the league’s expansion clubs. “Absolutely,” he said to NBC Sports Bay Area in the latest “Dubs Talk” episode.

“Understanding the business and how the NBA is run, what all goes into this huge behemoth of an operation, it fascinates you to understand, where’s the future headed? The league has changed so much in the 15 years I’ve been in and hopefully I’ll be still playing for a good while,” Curry said.

Steph tells @montepooleNBCS and @Daltonj_johnson he "absolutely" wants to become an NBA owner after his playing career

“But to know that you can be a part of an ownership group that is ushering the NBA into hopefully it’s super prime, and from viewership to basketball-related income that’s coming in and to look at where the league can possibly expand — I know there are hints and rumors around [Las] Vegas, possibly Seattle, other cities that are kind of positioning to be the 31st, 32nd team in the league and what that looks like.

“I just want to be a part of an ownership group that is as excited as I would be to obviously win, be in a position where you’re connecting with the community and the fan base the way that we have here in the Bay Area and with all the things that I’ve learned over the course of these 15 years playing and what I still have to learn about how the whole operation continues to work and grow, I could add some value there for sure.”

After Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets over the summer, the NBA began the 2023-24 season without a single Black-owned team for the first time in 20 years. There isn’t one Black majority owner in any of the four major American sports – basketball, baseball (MLB), football (NFL), and hockey (NHL).

Magic Johnson is a minority owner of a NFL, MLB, WNBA, and MLS team. Retired NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Grant Hill are minority owners in the NBA. Of course, Wade is co-owner of the Utah Jazz, and Hill is part-owner of the Atlanta Hawks.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also wouldn’t mind owning an NBA team, particularly the Las Vegas expansion franchise. “It’s the best fanbase in the world,” he said during an episode of “The Shop” back in February. “I would love to bring a team here at some point, that would be amazing.”

2023-2024 NBA Points Leaders: 338 – Stephen Curry

326 – Luka Dončić

300 – Kevin Durant

298 – Nikola Jokić

292 – Joel Embiid All Leaders: https://t.co/k8YMEhQqcQ pic.twitter.com/qMhNTWza4m — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) November 13, 2023



Through 11 starts of the 2023-24 season, Stephen Curry is averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steal, and 32.5 minutes per game. The four-time NBA champ is also shooting 48.8% from the field, 44.6% from 3-point range, and 93% at the foul line.

