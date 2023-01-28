Stephen Curry has recorded the most 30+ point, 10+ assist games in Warriors history

Stephen Curry has logged the most games with at least 30 points and 10 assists in Warriors franchise history. In Golden State’s 129-117 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, the guard registered 35 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals in 39 minutes of action.

On Thursday, Curry was named Western Conference starter for the NBA All-Star Game for the ninth time of his 14-year career. The four-time MVP has also recorded 102 30-point games on 70% true shooting, the most in NBA history. James Harden ranks second with 82 games, followed by LeBron James (81), Michael Jordan (75), and Kevin Durant (65).

Referring to some NBA betting sites, Stephen Curry and the Warriors have fifth-best odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, and Denver Nuggets.

Stephen Curry has recorded the most 30+ point, 10+ assist games in Warriors franchise history. pic.twitter.com/HqLq2rQiR1 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 28, 2023

“We’ve been teetering on either side of .500 for a very long time. I’m kind of sick of it at this point,” Stephen Curry said. “[We’ve] got to figure out how to keep moving in the right direction and stack wins no matter how we can get them.”

Golden State’s bench outscored the Raptors 39-26. Jonathan Kuminga led the second unit in scoring with 15 points. And Donte DiVincenzo contributed 12 points and a career-high 11 assists.

Stephen Curry has registered the most 30-plus point, 10-plus assist games in Warriors franchise history while also recording the most 30-point games on 70% true shooting

“It feels like we took better care of the ball tonight,” added Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “When Steph plays like that, the whole game opens up. The whole floor opens up.”

Through 34 starts this season, Stephen Curry is averaging 29.5 points, a career-high 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 49.1% from the field and 42.2% outside the arc. His true shooting percentage is 65.8%.

Most 35-point games with 70 TS%: 102 — Stephen Curry

82 — James Harden

81 — Lebron James

75 — Michael Jordan

65 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/HIXex8t2GG — SplashBrosMuse (@SplashBrosMuse) January 28, 2023

On Nov. 16, in the Warriors’ 130-119 loss against the Phoenix Suns, the eight-time All-NBA member scored a season-high 50 points in 37 minutes. Along with grabbing nine rebounds, the guard finished 17-of-28 (60.7%) shooting from the floor and 7-of-11 (63.6%) from 3-point range.

Last week, the NBA and NBPA announced that Stephen Curry and the Los Angeles Lakers secured the top spots on the NBA’s Most Popular Jersey and Team Merchandise list. LeBron James ranks second in jersey sales, per the available data. Curry and James are the biggest fan-favorites in the league.