Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has scored 126 points through his first four games this postseason. Only two players 35 or older have scored more through their team’s first four games of the playoffs: Michael Jordan in 1998 (144) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1983 (133).

In Golden State’s 126-125 first-round win over the Sacramento Kings in Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the nine-time All-Star recorded 32 points, five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 43 minutes of action. Plus, Curry shot 11-of-22 (50%) from the floor and drained five 3-pointers.

Stephen Curry had a decent outing on Sunday, but the two-time MVP made a crucial mistake late in the fourth quarter when he decided to call a timeout the Warriors didn’t have. This resulted in a technical foul. Sacramento outscored Golden State 33-24 in the final frame.

“These games are coming down to the wire, and you’ve just got to really finish possessions and try to give yourself the best chance, and then sometimes, it’s just, does the ball go in or not,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. Golden State improved to 75-3 since Kerr became coach when leading a playoff game by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have won 94 playoff games together, the third-most by a trio in NBA postseason history

Curry has a league-best 14 playoff games with 10 or more points the last five seasons. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray, and Chris Paul each have a total of 11. Jimmy Butler has 10, whereas Paul George, James Harden, and Jayson Tatum are each at 10.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have also won 94 playoff games together, the third-most by a trio in NBA postseason history. “To still be out here playing in playoff games with him, it’s a great feeling,” Thompson said. “These times I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

Golden State’s big three trails the other trios of San Antonio Spurs’ Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili (126), along with Los Angeles Lakers’ Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Michael Cooper (110).

Last Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was asked which duo in the NBA is currently the best. Smith picked Curry and Thompson over the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Through four games of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Curry is averaging a postseason career-high 31.5 points per game.

Furthermore, the guard scored a playoff career-best 620 points in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Last postseason, the eight-time All-NBA member logged 602 points. If Stephen Curry continues to average 30 or more points per game this postseason, he could very well shatter his own records.

