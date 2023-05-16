Stephen Curry offers to mentor and provide resources for projected No.2 pick Scoot Henderson

Could you imagine being so lucky as to be 19 years of age and have legend Stephen Curry coach your basketball skills and shooting guidance to prepare you for the league? Well, that’s young Scoot Henderson’s reality nowadays, as the top prospect is getting ready for the next NBA Draft on June 22.

The Georgia native is going through the same drills that the Warriors star does to train for the league, such as his classic two-dribble shots, catching the ball and shooting right away from long distance, the one-footed throws, etc.

Warriors star Steph Curry and projected #2 pick Scoot Henderson have formed a mentorship and strategic alliance, per @MarcJSpears. pic.twitter.com/m3STyWuRaS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 16, 2023

“Just getting this early training and early knowledge from Steph mentoring me and the people around him, it’s a blessing,” Henderson said about Curry’s company, SC30 Inc., where he’ll recieve guidance to develop his brand on-and-off the court. “Me just turning 19, just getting that knowledge early, it’s really cool.”

The young talent finished his high school stage a year and a half early, and has already played two seasons for the G League Ignite at 19 years of age. This way, he’s been able to establish himself as a top-three prospect for the upcoming draft.

The Golden State guard will not only be involved in his basketball development, but also his networking, as Steph will connect him to the best shooting coaches, strength and conditioning teams, and other facilities until next month.

Curry has expressed how impressed he is with Henderson’s talent as a point guard, but most of all, he’s overwhelmed by his commitment to his community back in Marrieta, Georgia.

“They’ve developed a perspective on the blessings from the game of basketball and the doors that it’s opened and the platform that you’re given,” the two-time MVP said. “The resources you have access to can all lead to a sense of purpose outside of just putting the ball in the basket.

“They’re obviously wise beyond their years on that front and understanding that you can do both.”

The Warriors star has a history of providing off-court work with children who are less fortunate, aiding them through the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation which consists on battling childhood hunger, providing safe environments to kids to be themsleves, and of course, supporting their education.

“Helping my community strive, that was always the vision,” Henderson said about helping others through his parents gym called Next Play 360. “If I was going up, my family was going up with me. That was the vision for all my siblings.”

Henderson’s sister Moochie is also benefiting from Curry’s program as she’s a basketball player herself

Scoot’s younger sister, Moochie, has committed to play guard for Georgia State. This means that she’s also having access to Curry’s team of experts and resources. “Being a 17-year-old coming out here and getting this experience is really important,” she said.

“It’s almost unreal, actually, Steph Curry is probably my favorite player in the world,” said Chris, the Henderson’s father, who has coached his daughter’s teams for years. “They benefit from it but I benefit, too. It’s a blessing for my kids just to be a part of it.”

Take a look at Scoot’s best highlights from this past season in the G League:

How did they connect in the first place? Some of Curry’s longtime colleagues saw the potential in the Henderson family and believed they’d make great partners considering their shared commitment to balancing basketball and community.

“To be a support system for that and how that’s going to evolve over time, that’s the exciting part and it reinvigorates another energy to what we’re doing because you understand — I’m the old guy — the next generation is about that life as well,” Curry shared.