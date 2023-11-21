Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry set a new NBA record of 14 straight games with four or more made 3-pointers in Monday night’s 121-116 win over the Houston Rockets.

The nine-time All-Star guard recorded 32 points, five rebounds, and one assist in 35 minutes of action. Curry also finished 8-of-14 (57.1%) shooting from the floor, 5-of-9 (55.6%) beyond the arc, and 11-of-12 (91.7%) at the foul line.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Curry holds fifth-best odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Damian Lillard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Kevin Durant.

Steph Curry continues his HOT STREAK by setting a new record of 14 straight games with 4+ threes 🤯 pic.twitter.com/e7ouaOPTS1 — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2023



Curry made a four-point play late in the second quarter to go with a pair of 3s. The four-time NBA champ made his milestone fourth 3-pointer late in the third quarter to put Golden State ahead 100-87.

The two-time MVP is the first player in league history to have four or more 3-pointers in each of his first 13 games to start a season. It was his seventh game this season with 30 or more points and 10th with at least 25.

Curry also now holds the record for most career minutes played in Warriors’ franchise history with 30,736 minutes, surpassing Nate Thurmond (30,735).

Stephen Curry extends NBA 3-point record, passes Nate Thurmond for most career minutes in Warriors history

Although Houston outscored the Warriors 35-29 in the fourth quarter, Golden State held on to secure its second home win of the season and first since Nov. 1. The Rockets haven’t beaten the Dubs since Feb. 20, 2020.

“Haven’t had good energy walking off this floor in a while,” Curry said. “We needed this one for sure.”

The Rockets outscored Golden State 56-18 in the paint as well. Plus, the Warriors shot 36-of-77 (46.8%) from the field and 21-of-43 (48.8%) from downtown. Houston trailed by as many as 14 points.

Stephen Curry has now played more minutes than ANY Warrior in franchise history. The franchise’s minutes played record was previously held by Nate Thurmond. pic.twitter.com/sc9QH4moNo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 21, 2023



“We weren’t perfect but in this case you just need to win,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “That was the focus. Hopefully, this is a good sign and we can get back on track.”

Through 13 starts of the 2023-24 season, Curry is averaging 30.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 33.2 minutes per game. The nine-time All-NBA member is shooting 48.4% from the floor, 45.3% from 3-point range, and 93.1% at the line.

The future NBA Hall of Famer is the league’s all-time leader in career 3-pointers with 3,462 3s.

NBA sportsbooks show Stephen Curry with seventh-shortest odds to win MVP this season. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and other stars.