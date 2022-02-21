Sun Devils vs Bruins Prediction, NCAA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Monday night’s Pac-12 Conference matchup, the unranked Arizona State Sun Devils (10-15, 13-10-2 ATS) are playing the No. 13 UCLA Bruins (19-5, 12-11-1 ATS); NCAA picks are available here.

Will Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Bruins extend their winning streak to three games? In addition to the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are posted below.

Sun Devils vs Bruins Game Information

Date: Monday, February 21, 2022

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Pauley Pavilion; Los Angeles, California

Sun Devils vs Bruins NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Sun Devils +13.5 (-112) | Bruins -13.5 (-108)

Best moneyline: Sun Devils +750 | Bruins -1200

Over/Under: 131.5 (-110)

Arizona State Sun Devils Injury Report

F Marcus Bagley (out indefinitely)

UCLA Bruins Injury Report

F Cody Riley (questionable) | G Johnny Juzang (questionable) | F Mac Etienne (out for the season)

Sun Devils vs Bruins News and Preview | NCAA Picks

Additionally, on Saturday, in the Arizona State Sun Devils’ 73-53 home win against the Oregon State Beavers, Marreon Jackson scored a team-high 15 points in 26 minutes of action. Guard Jay Heath amassed 13 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28 minutes played.

Arizona State has won only four of its past 10 games, but the team is on a three-game winning streak. After their 20-point win, the Sun Devils are 3-6 away, 7-6 at home and 6-3 ATS on the road this season.

Next, in the No. 13 UCLA Bruins’ 76-50 home win versus the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Jaylen Clark led his team in scoring with a career-high 25 points earned in 31 minutes spent on the court.

David Singleton closed out his performance with 22 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31 minutes played. UCLA has won seven of its last 10 contests. Factoring in this win, they are 12-1 at home, 6-3 away and 8-4-1 ATS at home.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bruins have a 95.5% chance of winning.

No. 13-ranked UCLA (19-5, 11-4) returns to action against Arizona State (10-15, 6-9) in a Pac-12 contest on Monday evening in Los Angeles. Game time is 6 p.m. (PT). 🗒️🏀: https://t.co/e3LQ88Zlcr pic.twitter.com/UgAcACAWjv — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) February 20, 2022

Prior to placing a bet, it is imperative for bettors to consider other head-to-head meetings. In the previous three head-to-head meetings, the Bruins are 2-1 against the Sun Devils. On Feb. 5, 2022, the Arizona State defeated them 87-84 in their own stadium.

The last time UCLA defeated Arizona State during the regular season was on Feb. 20, 2021, when they won 80-79 at home. For one notable reminder, the Sun Devils are 6-9 against Pac-12 opponents.

Sun Devils vs Bruins NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

Arizona State is 6-1-1 ATS in its past eight games played.

The Sun Devils are 4-2 SU in their previous six contests.

And, the total has gone under in 11 of the Sun Devil’s last 16 games.

As for the Bruins, they are 7-3 ATS in their past 10 contests played.

UCLA is 14-4 SU in the team’s past 18 games.

Also, the total has gone over in UCLA’s previous six matchups versus Arizona State.

Projected Arizona State Sun Devils Starting Lineup

G DJ Horne | G Jay Heath | F Jalen Graham | F Alonzo Gaffney | F Kimani Lawrence

Projected UCLA Bruins Starting Lineup

G Jaime Jaquez Jr. | G Tyger Campbell | G Jules Bernard | G Jaylen Clark | C Myles Johnson

Sun Devils vs Bruins Prediction | NCAA Picks

Furthermore, so far during this 2021-22 NCAA Men’s College Basketball season, Arizona State is 5-1 as a favorite, 5-14 as an underdog and 6-3 ATS away, while UCLA is 18-3 as a favorite, 1-2 as an underdog and 8-4-1 ATS at home.

The Bruins’ only loss at home this season was against the Oregon Ducks. They lost 84-81 on Jan. 13 in overtime, and of course Ducks’ head coach Dana Altman earned his 700th career win. Anyways, both Arizona State and UCLA are on winning streaks.

Entering this Pac-12 Conference matchup, UCLA is a heavy 13.5-point favorite at home. Despite the Sun Devils winning their last three consecutive games, oddsmakers are expecting the Bruins to beat them comfortably.

So, think about picking the Bruins to win, the Sun Devils will cover the spread and the total will go over 131.5. If you have never placed a bet, skim through our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

