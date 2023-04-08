Suns’ Bismack Biyombo, Cameron Payne exit loss with injuries

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo and guard Cameron Payne suffered injuries in Friday night’s 121-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. During the second quarter, Biyombo sustained a right knee injury after colliding with Anthony Davis on an offensive possession.

The 6-foot-8 center dropped to the floor in pain, grabbing his knee cap. After the play was stopped, Biyombo was helped to the locker room by teammates and training staff. Following the loss, the 12-year veteran was spotted walking on his own without the aid of crutches.

Monty Williams is thankful Bismack Biyombo (knee) and Cameron Payne (back) had "impact, contusion type" injuries. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3rr8MUkX9a — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 8, 2023

Suns coach Monty Williams started Bismack Biyombo in place of Deandre Ayton, who was held out for rest. Biyombo amassed four points, five rebounds, one assist, and three blocks in 12 minutes of action. Other players held out include Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, T.J. Warren, and Devin Booker.

“We’ll evaluate tomorrow and do what’s best for our guys,” said Williams. “Thankfully, we’re in a position where we’ll have time to play next week and get the conditioning level where it needs to be.

“It’s one of the reasons why you’re cautious this time of the year. We’re grateful that they weren’t worse. We’ll wait to get all the images and official stuff done before we make anything from an announcement standpoint.”

Suns center Bismack Biyombo (knee), forward Cameron Payne (low back) are doubtful against Clippers for Sunday’s home game

Furthermore, this loss was the second game of a back-to-back set. Phoenix had already clinched the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference in Thursday night’s 119-115 win over the Denver Nuggets. Williams hopes the rest of his roster can avoid injuries for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Cameron Payne exited Friday’s game after falling on his lower back in the first half. Payne ended his outing with 13 points, one board, and four assists in 16 minutes as a starter. The eighth-year veteran shot 5-of-13 (38.5%) from the field and knocked down a 3-pointer.

Through 48 appearances and 15 starts this season, the guard is averaging 10.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 20.2 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 41.5% from the floor and 36.8% outside the arc.

Looks like Suns are resting Cameron Payne (team-high 13 points) in second half at Los Angeles. And that's also with Bismack Biyombo (right knee) injured. — Law Murray ❎️ (@LawMurrayTheNU) April 8, 2023

In the Suns’ 130-119 win versus the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 16, Payne scored a career-high 29 points in 34 minutes played. Along with notching three boards, seven assists, and one block, the guard shot 9-of-17 (52.9%) from the field and 6-of-10 (60%) beyond the arc.

Both Payne and Biyombo are listed as doubtful for Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns have a 50.2% chance of defeating L.A. at Footprint Center. Phoenix is 28-12 at home and 36-15 as a favorite this season.

