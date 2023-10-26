Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were stripped of their 2023 and 2024 second-round picks after the league found they had violated rules governing the timing of free agency when signing PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr.


Dating back to 2021, the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat were each docked their 2022 second-round picks for violating tampering rules when they acquired Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.

Eubanks, 26, went undrafted in 2018 out of Oregon State University. In the 2022-23 season, the 6-foot-10 wing made 28 starts in 78 appearances, averaging 20.3 minutes per game.

With the Portland Trail Blazers, he averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 64.1% from the floor and 66.4% at the foul line.

In the Suns’ 108-104 season-opener win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, the forward recorded four points, seven boards, two assists, and three blocks in 20 minutes off the bench.