Suns have no plans to trade 18-year veteran Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns are not interested in trading Chris Paul. The 12-time All-Star guard is in his third season with the team. Through 32 starts this season, Paul is averaging 14.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He’s also shooting 44.5% from the field and 40.4% beyond the arc.

Paul has missed 21 games this season due to heel and hip injuries. “The Suns, however, don’t appear to be considering a trade of Paul. Let me be clear, I don’t think they’re trading Chris Paul,” said ESPN’s Zach Lowe. “I’ve heard nothing about trading Chris Paul. In fact, I’ve heard the opposite.”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Suns possess 10th-shortest odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Phoenix Suns are "definitely not" trading Chris Paul by the trade deadline, per @ZachLowe_NBA. "He wouldn't be included in any deal for Fred VanVleet." pic.twitter.com/j5gvoHlON0 — Unbiased NBA Fan (@nonbiasednbafan) February 2, 2023

Building the roster around Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Chris Paul worked for a while. During the offseason, the Suns even matched Indiana’s four-year, $133 million offer sheet for Ayton.

Though, Booker’s left groin strain in December added to the list of problems for Phoenix, leading to a disappointing, tumultuous season. Fifty-three games into the 2022-23 season, the Suns are 27-26 and rank seventh in the Western Conference standings.

Suns are not interested in trading Chris Paul, may retain Jae Crowder until season ends

Phoenix already has more losses now than it did all of last season. The Suns led the West with a 64-18 record in the 2021-22 season. But they went on to lose in seven games against the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

At this point of Paul’s career, he’s playing for individual records and accolades. The 11-time All-NBA member ranks third on the league’s all-time assists list with 11,249 dimes. Paul needs 843 assists to pass Jason Kidd (12,091) for second-most in NBA history.

Equally important, he needs 200 points to pass Hall of Famer Hal Greer (21,586) for 37th in all-time scoring. Paul (21,387) is 405 points shy of passing Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird (21,791) for 36th all time as well.

What happens if the NBA trade deadline passes and Jae Crowder hasn't been traded? pic.twitter.com/lp3TSFPxHB — Arizona Sports Saturday (@AZSportsSat987) January 28, 2023

Moreover, Paul is not on the trade block, and Suns G.M. James Jones has yet to establish a suitable trade partner for Jae Crowder. Now, Phoenix fans are wondering if the veteran forward will likely finish the final year of his contract with the team.

Crowder is earning $10,183,800 this season to ride the bench. This is part of the three-year, $29 million deal he signed with the Suns in November 2020.

Phoenix had an opportunity to trade the wing to the Milwaukee Bucks last year. However, negotiations fell through. If the Suns cannot work out a deal to acquire Fred VanVleet from the Toronto Raptors, it will only add to their disappointing management.