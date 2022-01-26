Suns vs Jazz NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Wednesday night’s Western Conference rematch, the Phoenix Suns (37-9, 25-21 ATS) are facing off versus the Utah Jazz (30-18, 21-26-1 ATS); NBA picks are featured here. Can Mike Conley and the Jazz put an end to the Suns’ seven-game win streak? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are posted below.

Suns vs Jazz Game Information

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Vivint Arena; Salt Lake City, Utah

Suns vs Jazz NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Suns -3.5 (-110) | Jazz +3.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Suns -160 | Jazz +140

Over/Under: 224.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

PF Jae Crowder (out) | C Frank Kaminsky (out indefinitely) | PG Cameron Payne (out) | SF Abdel Nader (out) | C Dario Saric (out indefinitely) | C Deandre Ayton (out)

Utah Jazz Injury Report

C Rudy Gobert (out) | PF Bojan Bogdanovic (probable) | SF Joe Ingles (probable) | SG Donovan Mitchell (out) | SF Royce O’Neale (probable)

Suns vs Jazz News and Preview | NBA Picks

Anyways, in the Suns’ 115-109 home win over the Jazz on Monday, guard Devin Booker scored a team-high 33 points in 38 minutes of action. Guard Chris Paul added one more double-double to his career total as well. He amassed 27 points, 9.0 rebounds and 14 assists in 40 minutes played. Phoenix has won its last seven consecutive games. The team is now 19-5 at home, 18-4 away and 14-8 ATS on the road this season.

Furthermore, on the other side, the Jazz were outrebounded 51 to 38 in their recent matchup against the Suns. Guard Jordan Clarkson led his team in scoring, piling on 22 points in 34 minutes spent on the court. Danuel House and Eric Paschall each ended their performances with 14 points. Utah has won just two of its past 10 contests. After this defeat, the Jazz are 15-9 away, 15-9 at home and 8-16 ATS at home.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns have a 68.5% chance of winning.

Taking into account other matchups, in the previous five head-to-head meetings, the Suns are a perfect 5-0 against the Jazz. Needless to say, in Monday’s game, the first time these teams met during this regular season, Phoenix won 115-109 at Footprint Center. Utah’s five-game losing streak versus Phoenix needs to be noted. The Jazz have not defeated the Suns since Oct. 28, 2019, when they won 96-95 at Footprint Center.

Equally important, after Monday night’s loss versus the Suns, Jazz guard Jared Butler informed reporters that it was surreal and exciting to finally play against Chris Paul. Not to mention, the rookie is a big fan of Paul. Butler is averaging 3.1 points per game this season; he was selected 40th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jared said it was surreal being in a game going against CP3, because he grew up idolizing him from his New Orleans days, had his poster on his wall, and couldn’t believe he drained a 3 on him. https://t.co/GIGVutQZb2 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) January 25, 2022

Suns vs Jazz NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Phoenix is 4-2 ATS in its past six games played.

The Suns are 7-0 SU in their last seven contests.

Also, the total has gone under in five of their previous seven games.

As for the Jazz, they are 5-14-1 ATS in their past 20 contests this season.

Not to mention, Utah is 0-10 ATS in its previous 10 games played at Vivint Arena.

Though, the total has gone over in four of their last five matchups versus the Suns.

Projected Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

PG Chris Paul | SG Devin Booker | SF Mikal Bridges | PF Cameron Johnson | C JaVale McGee

Projected Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

PG Mike Conley | SG Joe Ingles | SF Bojan Bogdanovic | PF Royce O’Neale | C Udoka Azubuike

Suns vs Jazz Prediction | NBA Picks

Comparing additional team records, Phoenix is 36-7 as a favorite, 1-2 as an underdog and 14-8 ATS away, while Utah is 29-15 as a favorite, 1-3 as an underdog and 8-16 ATS at home. For the Jazz, the big question entering this matchup is whether or not Bojan Bogdanovic will play. On the injury report, Bogdanovic is listed as probable; Rudy Gobert is out. Leading into tonight’s contest, Phoenix is a 3.5-point favorite on the road.

Moreover, if Jazz head coach Quin Snyder wants the best chance of upsetting the Suns, his team needs Gobert on the court. In short, why pick against Phoenix at this point? They give Utah a lot of problems. Despite the injuries, pick the Suns to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 224.5. To learn more about NBA betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

