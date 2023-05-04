Main Page
The Boston Celtics were “angry and pissed” as they dismantled the Sixers 121-87 last night in Game 2
After losing Game 1 at home, the Boston Celtics had to brew on that loss for 48 hours. Head coach Joe Mazzulla said that the loss fueled his team to play their best basketball in Game 2. The Celtics did just that as they dismantled the Sixers, 121-87. Mazzulla said his team was “angry and pissed” coming into Game 2 and they were not going to lose.
James Harden’s 45 points in Game 1 willed the Sixers to a victory, but the team did not get that kind of production from anyone last night. Tobias Harris led the 76ers in scoring last night with 16 and Joel Embiid had 15 points and only 3 rebounds.
Boston’s depth was too much for the Sixers to handle last night. The series is now tied 1-1 with Game 3 headed to Philly. NBA betting sites have the 76ers at (+102) to win Game 3 at home tomorrow night.
The Celtics cruised to a victory in Game 2 vs the Philadelphia 76ers
Boston outscored the Sixers last night in every quarter and was dominant from the start. Foul trouble forced Joe Mazzulla to go farther into his bench than he would have liked. He only used a nine-man rotation in Game 1 and used 13 of the 14 players he had available last night vs the 76ers.
Jayson Tatum was the main culprit for being in foul trouble and he played just 19 minutes last night. He scored seven points and had seven rebounds as well. Luckily, the Celtics have a deep bench rotation and were able to replace Tatum’s production.
Sixth Man of the Year, Malcolm Brogdon scored 23 points off the bench and had six three-pointers. Jaylen Brown led Boston last night with 25 points and scored 13 of those points in the first quarter. Philly will look to bounce back in Game 3 tomorrow night in front of their home crowd. Tip-off is at 7:30 pm EST and the game will air on ESPN.
