New York’s offseason addition of Jalen Brunson has benefitted the team in a number of ways. Julius Randle no longer has the pressure of being the teams only go-to scorer and that’s resulted in more consistent wins. The Knicks are currently fifth in the East after a 109-94 win vs the Celtics last night. With that win, the Knicks beat Boston in back-to-back games in a single season for the first time since 2013-14. A record that had been standing for nearly 10 years.

At 36-27, the Knicks are in prime position to get a playoff spot without having to compete in the play-in tournament. Their are just 19 regular season games left for the Knicks to try and do that. New York are playing some of their best basketball of the season as they’re on a six-game win streak after last night.

The Knicks took down the Boston Celtics at home, 109-94 last night

It was an off-night from deep for Boston last night shooting (.214) as a team for the game. The Knicks capitalized on this and had a comfortable lead for a large portion of last nights game. Julius Randle started the game and scored 23 points while Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to score 23 as well.

In the win last night, the Knicks beat the Celtics in back-to-back games in a single season for the first time since 2013-14. The Knicks have struggled to be a team that go out and get consistent wins in the past, but the 2022-23 team is different.

One thing the Knicks showed the rest of the league last night is that the Celtics are vulnerable and can be beaten. The loss last night dropped them out of first in the East and the Bucks took over that spot. The Knicks proved that the Celtics have weaknesses and that’s a good sign for Philadelphia and Milwaukee who may be seeing them in the later rounds of the playoffs.