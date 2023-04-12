Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds, Picks, Preview, Prediction, & Best Bets

Tonight, the Thunder battle the Pelicans in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament; odds, picks, predictions, and best bets for the Thunder vs. Pelicans matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Pelicans as a 5.5-point favorite at home. New Orleans ended its regular season 27-14 at home, whereas OKC went 16-25 away. BetOnline odds are below.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Preview | 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament

🏀 Teams: Oklahoma City Thunder | New Orleans Pelicans

Oklahoma City Thunder | New Orleans Pelicans 📊 Record: Thunder (40-42, 47-34-1 ATS) | Pelicans (42-40, 39-41-2 ATS)

Thunder (40-42, 47-34-1 ATS) | Pelicans (42-40, 39-41-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 🕛 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: TNT

TNT 🏟 Venue: Smoothie King Center; New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center; New Orleans, Louisiana 🎲 NBA Odds: Thunder +5.5 (-108) | Pelicans -5.5 (-112)

Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds | NBA Play-In Tournament 2023

Thunder vs. Pelicans Predictions | NBA Play-In Tournament 2023

On Wednesday, the No. 10 seed Oklahoma City Thunder play the No. 9 seed New Orleans Pelicans inside Smoothie King Center at 9:30 p.m. ET. These teams are playing for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference Playoffs. OKC finished 25-27 in Western Conference play in the regular season.

Likewise, the Pelicans went 29-23 against West opponents. Over the last 10 regular-season games, New Orleans averaged 117.0 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.7 steals, and 4.1 blocks per game and shot 49% from the field.

Furthermore, the Thunder are averaging 116.4 points, 42.7 boards, 23.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the floor. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pelicans have a 62.6% chance of winning tonight. Considering New Orleans went 3-1 against OKC in the regular season, the Pelicans have an edge to win.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Injuries | NBA Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

SF Kenrich Williams (wrist; out for the season) | SF Aleksej Pokusevski (knee; downgraded to out) | PF Chet Holmgren (foot; out for the season)

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

PF Larry Nance Jr. (ankle; questionable) | PF Zion Williamson (hamstring; out indefinitely) | PG Jose Alvarado (tibia; out indefinitely) | PF E.J. Liddell (knee; out indefinitely)

Thunder vs. Pelicans Betting Trends | NBA Picks 2023

Oklahoma City is 2-8 ATS in its previous 10 games played.

The Thunder are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 matchups against New Orleans.

Next, the Thunder are also 1-5 ATS in their past six road games.

As for the Pelicans, they’re 9-3 in their previous 12 contests.

New Orleans is 5-1 in its past six home games.

Not to mention, the total has gone under in 10 of New Orleans’ last 13 games.

Projected Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG Josh Giddey | PF Jaylin Williams | SF Jaylen Williams | C Luguentz Dort

Projected New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineup

PG Trey Murphy III | SG C.J. McCollum | PF Herb Jones | SF Brandon Ingram | C Jonas Valanciunas

Thunder vs. Pelicans Picks | Free NBA Play-In Picks 2023

Additionally, OKC is 21-30 as an underdog, 20-21 over/under away, and 23-17-1 ATS away. New Orleans is 28-14 as a favorite, 18-23 over/under at home, and 23-17-1 ATS at home. Of course, the Pelicans are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games when playing as the favorite.

Entering this play-in matchup, the Pelicans are the hotter team. They went 7-3 in their final 10 games to end the regular season. Though, New Orleans failed to cover the spread in its previous six meetings at home versus OKC. Computers are projecting New Orleans to win, OKC to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 227.

Pick the Pelicans to win! Since the Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson, there’s a slim chance OKC could pull off the upset. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

