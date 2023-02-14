Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Derrick White from Boston awarded NBA Players of Week 17

We are through with Week 17 of the NBA’s 2022/23 regular season, and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was awarded the Player of the Week in the Western Conference, as for Derrick White from Boston was chosen to have the best performances in the East.

Let’s start with the surprise, as White’s recent efforts haven’t gone unnoticed around the NBA and he has earned this honor for the first time in his career. The Celtics guard has averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds over his last four contests from February 6 to 12.

What’s more impressive is that the 28-year-old led his team to four-straight victories, as his leadership and efficiency from the court was phenomal this stretch. He managed to shoot 52.2% from the floor, and 51.5% from beyond the arc, 17 for 33. White has scored multiple three-pointers in his last ten consecutive games, and is now the second-longest active streak in the NBA only behind Stephen Curry’s 38 games.

The point guard was Boston’s leading scorer this past Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies with 23 points to his name. The six-foot-four athlete also handed out 10 assists as it became his second connsecutive contest with a double-double. A couple of days after, he had dropped a career-high 33 points with 10 assists as Celtic defeated the Hornets.

Let’s take a look at the 28-year-old’s highlights as he achieved his career-best score vs. Charlotte:

The point guard’s dominating performances could’ve not come at a best time, as the team was in desperate need of leadership next to Jayson Tatum, while players like Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon are currently sidelined.

Although many considered Giannis Antetokounmpo to be the East’s best player this past week, White will now have the chance to prove his worth tonight, as the Celtics now face the Milwaukee Bucks on their penultimate contest before the All-Star break.

Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander is unstoppable!

Even before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named an All-Star for his conference, we all knew it was well deserved. And ever since, he keeps making our jaws drop to the floor, week after week. The point guard now earned this last accolade after averaging 31.3 points and 6.3 assists while shooting 57% overall in the past three games.

Oklahoma City finished 2-1 in that time frame and is now just two victories away from an even record. The Thunder stand 12th in the West with a 27-29 track, and are to undergo a pivotal stretch of games coming up before All-Star Weekend.

West Conference Player of the week: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

⚡️31.3 PPG

⚡️ 6.3 APG

⚡️ 1.3 SPG

⚡️ 57.1 FG%

⚡️ 2-1 Record pic.twitter.com/86GCxsdtZ6 — ThunderTalks ⚡ (@SSG2KYT) February 13, 2023

One of the highlights of the 24-year-old’s week was when he tied his career-high of 44 points against the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday. He only missed one three-point attempt that match, scored all of his 19 free throw shots except for one, and dropped 13-for-16 from the field.

Every one is expecting Gilgeous-Alexander to have his breakout season this time, as he earned his first All-Star call this campaign. Let’s remember why, as the point guard is averaging 31.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists, all while shooting 51% overall and 91% from the free throw line.

Gilgeous-Alexander is set to join Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings), Paul George (LA Clippers), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), and Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) as All-Star reserves.