Timberwolves suspend Rudy Gobert for punching Kyle Anderson

The Minnesota Timberwolves have suspended center Rudy Gobert one game for throwing a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson in Sunday’s 113-108 season-finale win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert will now miss Tuesday’s play-in matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

During a timeout call, Gobert and Anderson got into a heated altercation. After insults were exchanged, Gobert lost his temper and threw a punch into Anderson’s chest after Anderson told him to, “Shut the f—k up, b—ch.” At halftime, the argument continued. Gobert was then sent home.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Timberwolves have 15th-ranked odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, and Sacramento Kings better odds.

NEWS: The Minnesota @Timberwolves today announced the team has suspended center Rudy Gobert for one game following yesterday’s incident. Full release: https://t.co/YFuVmjTvhO — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 10, 2023

“Tempers flare, you’re in the middle of a game, a game we all want to win, a huge one, it is what it is,” Kyle Anderson said. “You know, s—t happens. It’s not the first time something like that has happened.” The Timberwolves trailed 48-36 when the coaching staff ejected Gobert.

Furthermore, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year ended his performance with two points and three rebounds in less than 14 minutes played. Although the Timberwolves are 8-4 in games played without Rudy Gobert this season, it still would have helped to have the 10-year veteran for the play-in tournament.

Rudy Gobert also tweeted out his apology after the game. “Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said,” wrote the Timberwolves center. “I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate.”

In 70 starts during the regular season, Gobert averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 30.7 minutes per game. The four-time All-NBA member finished fourth in rebounds (814), 15th in blocks (95), third in field goal percentage (65.9%), and ninth in defensive rating (109.4).

Additionally, Minnesota will also be without breakout star Jaden McDaniels, who suffered a season-ending right hand fracture after punching a wall in frustration for picking up his second foul late in the first quarter.

Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 10, 2023

The Timberwolves are already shorthanded at center. Naz Reid sustained a left wrist fracture on March 29 and had surgery last week. Karl-Anthony Towns replaced Gobert in the second half against the Pelicans, and Towns helped Minnesota take its first lead on a clutch 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter.

Moreover, sportsbooks show the Lakers as 7.5-point favorites over the Timberwolves. LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (foot), and Dennis Schroder (neck) are all listed as probable for Tuesday’s play-in matchup. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have an 82.1% chance of winning at home.

