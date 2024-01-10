Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Jan. 10)

Tonight, the Boston Celtics (28-8, 18-16-2 ATS) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (26-10, 17-18-1 ATS) in the second meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Timberwolves vs Celtics matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 9-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Preview

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Boston Celtics

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Boston Celtics 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 🕙 What time is Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Boston

Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Boston 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Timberwolves +9 (-115) | Celtics -9 (-105)

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Predictions

The Timberwolves are 12-8 on the road this season. Minnesota is meeting with the Boston Celtics for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 7, the Wolves won 114-109 in overtime.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 38 points, and Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 32 points for the Celtics. Edwards is averaging team highs of 26.3 points and 1.3 steals per game with Minnesota this season.

Furthermore, Karl-Anthony Towns is also averaging 21.7 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Minnesota is averaging 111.5 points, 41.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.6 steals, and 5.6 blocks per game.

For the Celtics, the Eastern Conference contender is 17-0 at home this season. Boston is 4-3 in games decided by three points or less. The C’s are averaging 129.5 points, 49.8 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 6.2 steals, and 7.1 blocks in their last 10 contests.

Tatum leads Boston with 27.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game this season.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold a 76.2% chance of defeating Minnesota. When Boston is firing on all cylinders, the club is arguably the best team in the NBA. The C’s will win tonight, but the Wolves are capable of keeping it close.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

SF Jaylen Clark (Achilles; questionable) | PG Mike Conley (possible rest; out)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Al Horford (illness; questionable) | PG Jrue Holiday (elbow; questionable) | C Kristaps Porzingis (knee; out) | SF Jayson Tatum (ankle; probable) | PF Sam Hauser (shoulder; probable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games.

Minnesota is 14-6 in their past 20 contests.

Next, the Wolves are 2-12 in their previous 14 meetings with Boston.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are 13-3 in their last 16 contests.

Boston is 10-0 ATS in their past 10 matchups with Minnesota.

Lastly, the point total has gone over in eight of the Celtics’ previous 11 games.

Projected Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

PG Jordan McLaughlin | SG Anthony Edwards | PF Jaden McDaniels | SF Karl-Anthony Towns | C Rudy Gobert

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Derrick White | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Jrue Holiday | SF Jayson Tatum | C Al Horford

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 36 games, the Timberwolves are 22-5 as favorites, 4-5 as underdogs, 9-11 ATS away, and 12-8 over/under away. On the other side, the Celtics are 27-8 as favorites, 1-0 as underdogs, 11-6 ATS at home, and 9-8 over/under at home. Minnesota has failed to the cover the spread in its last 10 road games against Boston.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, cover the spread, and the point total will go over 223. The Timberwolves needed overtime to beat Boston in the first meeting. Even then, their 2-12 record versus Boston in their past 14 matchups speaks for itself.

Pick the Celtics to win! The C’s are 12-5 in their previous 17 games played in January. The point total has gone over in seven of Boston’s last 10 games when playing as the favorite. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.