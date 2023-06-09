TNT’s Chris Haynes is in frequent contact with Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who was asked by Brian Custer earlier this week on Showtime’s “The Last Stand” on which city is his most-preferred destination in a hypothetical trade scenario. The seven-time All-Star listed Miami as his top choice in Wednesday’s edition.

However, Lillard was also asked about the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets. “Miami, obviously,” replied the 32-year-old with a laugh. “Miami is the obvious one. And Bam is my dawg. Bam is my dawg for real. I mean, I think Miami is the obvious one. Brooklyn is another obvious one because Mikal Bridges is my dawg too.”

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Brooklyn Nets hold 19th-ranked odds to win the championship next season in 2024. Sportsbooks show the Miami Heat with 11th-shortest odds. Miami’s offseason plans may change dramatically if the Denver Nuggets win the 2023 NBA Finals.

.@ChrisBHaynes on which teams would be on Damian Lillard’s trade list: “I’ll leave it at the Nets and Miami.” Haynes said earlier in this segment that he’s in frequent contact with Lillard (Via @dpshow) pic.twitter.com/up6Q5l1RL3 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) June 8, 2023



During Friday’s live segment on “The Dan Patrick Show,” TNT’s Chris Haynes echoed Lillard’s statements. “I think he will have a large part,” responded Haynes on whether or not the 11-year veteran will have a say in where he plays next.

“I think they respect him enough for what he’s done for the organization. … Nets, Miami, and possibly Philly. But they [76ers] don’t have what it takes. I’ll leave it at the Nets and Miami.”

Is there any chance the Trail Blazers will trade Damian Lillard to the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors? Haynes doesn’t think so. “I do not envision a possibility that he would be traded to a Western Conference team,” the TNT reported said.

Before Dan Patrick could even finish asking his question on a potential Boston Celtics trade, Haynes was already shaking his head. “No, he’s not doing Boston,” he said. “He’s not. I don’t see that. I think it’s pretty safe to say.”

In July 2019, Lillard signed a four-year, $176 million Designated Veteran Player extension with the team. Last offseason, the guard inked a two-year, $121.77 million extension to remain in Portland.



His 2024-25 player option worth $48.79 million was exercised as part of his new contract extension. Damian Lillard earned $42,492,492 in the 2022-23 season with the Blazers and will make $45,640,084 in the 2023-24 season.

In 58 starts with the Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 36.3 minutes per game. The seven-time All-NBA member also shot a career-high-tying 46.3% from the floor and 37.1% outside the arc.

