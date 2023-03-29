Home » news » Two Of The Four Co Mvps In The 2023 Mcdonalds All American Game Were From New Jersey As Hannah Hidalgo And D J Wagner Represented The Garden State

College Basketball Recruiting

Two of the four co-MVPs in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game were from New Jersey as Hannah Hidalgo and D.J. Wagner represented the Garden State

Updated 1 hour ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The McDonald’s All-American game is an annual event that has been taking place since 1978. It’s a chance for the nation’s best high school basketball players to put their talents on a national stage. Top players from America and Canada play in an East vs West format in what is the biggest high school all-star basketball game around. Last night, co-MVPs were named from the East and West for both the boys’ and girls’ games. Two of the four were from New Jersey as Hannah Hidalgo and D.J. Wagner represented the Garden State. 

It was a star-studded night for the nation’s basketball prospects to put on a show. Both Hannah Hidalgo and D.J. Wagner did that yesterday as they represented New Jersey in the boys and girls McDonald’s All-American games. The East took home a 109-106 victory for the boy’s game and the West beat the East 110-102 on the girl’s side.

McDonald’s All-American Games co-MVPs were from New Jersey

Hannah Hidalgo was co-MVP of the girl’s All-American game along with JuJu Watkins who is regarded as the best senior player in the nation. Watkins will attend USC next year and Hidalgo will be going to Notre Dame. She set a new McDonald’s All-American game record with 26 points. The record was previously held by WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu with 25.

Hidalgo is also a three-time South Jersey player of the year for the Courier Post and a 2,000+ point scorer in her high school career. She’s also the first female from South Jersey to play in this prestigious game. The Notre Dame commit dished out five assists and also tied a game-record with eight steals. On top of all this, she was named Gatorade Player of the Year for NJ earlier this month.

D.J. Wagner is the first third-generation McDonald’s All-American joining his grandfather Milt and father Dajuan with those honors. The Camden, NJ producer scored all 19 of his points in the second half and was named co-MVP alongside Isaiah Collier from the West.

Wagner’s dunk with 35 seconds left, put the East up 107-106 with 35 seconds left, but the West was not able to tie the game on a good look from three that was off.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now