UCLA vs Arizona Preview, NCAA Odds, and Free NCAA

The UCLA Bruins and the Arizona Wildcats will meet in the Pac-12 tournament championship at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at 9. UCLA will be coming into this one at 25-6 on the season while Arizona will be coming in at 30-3. Arizona finished 18-2 in the Pac-12 while UCLA finished 15-5.

UCLA vs Arizona – Game Information

🏀 Teams: UCLA vs Arizona

📊 Record: UCLA(25-6), Arizona(30-3)

📅 Date: March 12th, 2022

🕛 Time: 9:o0 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: ESPN

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena

🎲 Odds: Arizona(-1.5), UCLA(+1.5)

UCLA vs Arizona Odds

The UCLA Bruins and the Arizona Wildcats will meet at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Whichever team wins this game will get the automatic bid from the Pac-12 Conference.

Below, you can find CBB odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best CBB betting sites.

UCLA vs Arizona Injuries

There are currently no players on either teams’ injury report for Saturday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

UCLA vs Arizona Preview

This game will be played at a neutral arena, with a chance to clinch a ticket to the big dance. Arizona is the favorite in this one, but UCLA has more than enough to get the job done. Both teams will make the tournament regardless of the outcome of this game.

Arizona Trying To Finish Off Impressive Year

The Arizona Wildcats have been one of the best teams in the country all season long as they finished with the number one seed in the Pac-12 after going 30-3 overall and 18-2 in the conference. They have beaten many impressive teams this season including already beating the UCLA Bruins earlier in the year.

In the Pac-12 tournament, Arizona has beaten Stanford and the Colorado Buffaloes. In their most recent game against the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday night, Arizona was able to walk away with a 10-point victory as they had four players in double figures.

UCLA Has Been Here Before

The UCLA Bruins have been another team that has arguably been a top-five to 10 team in the country all season long. They’re going to be coming into this one as the number two seed in the Pac-12 tournament and they have looked impressive all year as well. They also beat Arizona in one of the matchups this season and have other impressive wins throughout the year.

UCLA is going to be coming into this one after beating Washington State and the USC Trojans in the tournament. In the UCLA Bruins’ most recent game against USC, they were able to walk away with a 69-59 victory where Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the way with 19 points.

CBB Betting Trends — UCLA vs Arizona

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

UCLA Trends

15 games have gone OVER and 16 have gone UNDER this season.

17-13 ATS this season.

Arizona Trends

19 games have gone OVER and 14 have gone UNDER this season.

18-13-2 ATS this season.

Free CBB Picks — UCLA vs Arizona

For this game, I’m going to take UCLA with the +1.5 point spread. I also like UCLA to win outright, but whenever we can get a point or two in March, it’s always best to take the spread.

UCLA has been in situations like this before as they made it deep into the March Madness Tournament a year ago. They did lose a few players from that team, but they also returned a few key pieces, and that experience is going to come back to be extremely valuable in games like this.

Get free CBB bets for the UCLA vs Arizona game at BetOnline below.