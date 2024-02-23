San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama is the third-fastest player in NBA history to record at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 150 blocks in a career.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal (43 games) leads the all-time list, followed by David Robinson (47 games), Wembanyama (50 games), Alonzo Mourning (53 games), and Dikembe Mutombo (54 games).

Wembanyama, 20, is also on a minutes restriction under Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. O’Neal averaged 37.9 minutes per game in 81 games (all starts) of his rookie 1992-93 season with the Orlando Magic.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Wembanyama is the front-runner to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Chet Holmgren and Brandon Miller.

With the 500th rebound of his career in tonight’s game, Victor Wembanyama becomes the third-fastest player to total 1K+ points, 500+ rebounds, and 150+ blocks in their career. Shaquille O’Neal – 43 games

David Robinson – 47 games

Victor Wembanyama – 50 games

Alonzo Mourning – 53… pic.twitter.com/5rBRbkljfJ — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 23, 2024



Robinson averaged 36.6 minutes in 82 games (81 starts) of his rookie 1989-90 season with San Antonio. As for Wemby, he’s playing just 28.5 minutes per game through 50 career appearances.

No other player in NBA history has been this dominant on the court in such a short period of time. The 7-foot-4 big man is averaging 20.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and a league-leading 3.2 blocks per game.

Wembanyama logged his 500th career rebound during San Antonio’s 127-122 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. He notched 19 points, 13 boards, four assists, five steals, and five blocks in 31 minutes played.

San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama became the youngest NBA player to tally 20 points, 20 rebounds in a game

Furthermore, Wemby scored his 1,000th career point before the All-Star break in San Antonio’s 116-93 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 14. He was coming off his second triple-double with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and a career-high 10 blocks in a 23-point win at Toronto.

When asked about his sluggish effort in the first quarter at Dallas, Popovich responded, “You’re sort of treating him like I used to treat David [Robinson]. ‘Hey, David, come on!’ [Wembanyama] had 26 points, he had nine rebounds and three blocks, and you’re bitching at him. Come on.”

Earlier this season, Wembanyama became the first NBA player to amass at least 350 points, 50 assists, 25 steals, and 50 blocks in his first 20 career games. He and Bill Walton are the only two players in league history to register 50-plus assists and 50-plus blocks in their first 20 career games.

At 19 years, 338 days old, Victor Wembanyama becomes the youngest player in NBA history to record a 20-PT, 20-REB game (Dwight Howard – 19 years, 342 days old on 11/15/2005). https://t.co/aPXOK2YnFf — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 9, 2023



In San Antonio’s 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 8, he posted 21 points, a career-high 20 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and four blocks in 32 minutes of action.

At 19 years and 338 days, the Frenchman became the youngest player in NBA history to tally 20 points and 20 rebounds in a single game, passing the mark held by Dwight Howard in 2005 by just four days.

Additionally, Wembanyama leads the NBA in blocks (161) and blocks per game (3.2) this season. San Antonio’s No. 1 overall pick ranks 10th in total rebounds (505), third in defensive rating (108.2), third in defensive rebound percentage (30.5%), sixth in usage percentage (32.1%), and second in block percentage (9.6%).