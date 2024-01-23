San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama is currently on pace for the highest usage percentage by an NBA rookie since the 1967-68 season. This is based on a minimum of 1,000 minutes played.

His usage percentage (31.6%) ranks seventh — trailing Joel Embiid (39%), Luka Doncic (36.3%), Giannis Antetokounmpo (33.4%), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.6%), Donovan Mitchell (32%), and Anthony Edwards (31.8%).

Comparing rookie seasons, Wembanyama leads all other players. Doncic’s rookie 2018-19 season (30.5%) is second, followed by Ben Gordon (30.4% in 2004-05), Mark Aguirre (29.8% in 1981-82), and Michael Jordan (29.8% in 1984-85).

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Wembanyama is the odds-on favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Chet Holmgren and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Victor Wembanyama is on pace for the highest usage rate by a rookie since 1967-68 (minimum 1,000 minutes played).#NBA | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/1M5wkYLLbB — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 22, 2024



Furthermore, Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook holds the all-time NBA record for highest usage percentage in a season, at 41.6% in the 2016-17 campaign.

James Harden (40.4% in 2018-19) is second on the list, followed by Embiid (38.9% in 2023-24), Antetokounmpo (38.7% in 2022-23), and Kobe Bryant (38.7% in 2005-06).

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama logged his first triple-double in the second-fewest minutes

Through 37 career starts, Wembanyama is averaging 20.3 points, 10 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals, an NBA-leading 3.2 blocks, and 28.5 minutes per game.

The 7-foot-4 big man ranks 15th in total rebounds (370), 12th in defensive rebounds (291), second in blocks (117), 19th in defensive box plus/minus (1.9), 10th in defensive rating (109.3%), fourth in defensive rebound percentage (30.2%), and second in block percentage (9.6%).

In San Antonio’s 130-108 win over the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 10, he became the youngest Spurs player to record a triple-double. At only 20 years and six days old, the Frenchman posted 16 points, 12 rebounds, and a season-high 10 assists in 21:02 played.

Victor Wembanyama logged a 45% usage rate Wednesday in Boston, a new high for the rookie. It’s also the highest usage rate recorded by a Spurs player with 20+ minutes in game since Kawhi Leonard (46.2%) March 23, 2016 vs. Miami. #danalytics #PorVida — Dan Weiss (@DanWeissPBP) January 20, 2024



Moreover, 21:02 is the second-fewest minutes in a triple-double performance in the shot clock era (since 1954-55). Westbrook played 20:17 and recorded a triple-double with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tre Jones set the previous Spurs record last season at 23 years and 84 days old. In a 142-134 victory against the Sacramento Kings on April 2, 2023, Jones notched 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in 33 minutes of action.

The eight other youngest Spurs players to post a triple-double in franchise history include Alvin Robertson (23 years, 123 days old), Tim Duncan (23 years, 335 days old), Larry Kenon (24 years, 13 days old), Johnny Moore (24 years, 21 days old), Dejounte Murray (24 years, 98 days old), and David Robinson (24 years, 180 days old).

Additionally, Wembanyama became the second Spurs rookie to post a triple-double in franchise history, joining Robinson (three times).

He also became the fourth rookie to have a triple-double without a turnover, since individual turnovers were first tracked during the 1977-78 season. He joined Ben Simmons, Andre Iguodala, and Robinson.