Tyler Nickel, a four-star recruit from the class of 2022, has entered the transfer portal after completing his freshman season at UNC. Speculation is rife that he may end up with the Virginia Tech Hokies, one of the schools that recruited him heavily during the high school recruiting process.

Hokies Get Second Chance at Tyler Nickel

At 6-foot-8 and weighing 210 lbs, Nickel is a versatile wing player with a high ceiling. Despite being highly touted coming out of high school, Nickel struggled to find consistent playing time in his freshman college basketball season at UNC. His season ended when the Tar Heels failed to make the NCAA tournament, and Nickel entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

He played in 25 games, for a total of 150 minutes, averaging just six minutes per game. While his numbers were not impressive, with a .222 shooting percentage from beyond the arc and .375 from the floor overall, his potential as a player has not been overlooked by potential suitors.

Virginia Tech was one of only three schools that Nickel took an official visit to during the recruiting process. In fact, it was one of the first schools to offer him a scholarship, way back in 2019. Head coach Mike Young is believed to be a big fan of Nickel and was one of the first people to offer him a spot on the team.

6’7 2022 Tyler Nickel

Nickel is also from Elkton, Virginia, which is located just under two hours away from Virginia Tech’s campus in Blacksburg.

VT First to Start Recruiting Nickel in High School

In a 2021 interview, Nickel spoke highly of Virginia Tech and his relationship with the coaching staff. “They were the first school out of all of them to start recruiting me so it’s been a strong relationship for a long time,” said Nickel. “Coach Christian Webster and Coach Young are recruiting me and I have a really good relationship with Coach Webster because he’s been there since the start.”

If Nickel does indeed end up at Virginia Tech, it would be a major coup for the Hokies. He has the potential to be a high impact player with a versatile skillset that would complement the team’s existing roster. With his size, athleticism, and potential, Nickel could develop into a standout player under the guidance of Coach Young.

Only time will tell where Tyler Nickel ends up, but one thing is certain: he has the talent and potential to make a significant impact at the collegiate level. If he does indeed choose to continue his college career with the Virginia Tech Hokies, he could help elevate the program to new heights.

