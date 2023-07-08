The Golden State Warriors and free agent forward Dario Saric have agreed to a one-year contract, according to agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of Excel Sports. As part of a trade restriction, the wing cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023.

Saric, 29, was selected 12th overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2014 NBA Draft. However, the 6-foot-10 forward was immediately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. He did not make his NBA debut until two years later in 2016.

Free agent F Dario Saric has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. Saric was one of the most sought-after players left on the market. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2023



Saric played three seasons with the Sixers (2016-19), one with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2018-19 season), and three with the Suns (2019-23). Plus, the six-year veteran appeared in 20 games off the bench with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2022-23 season.

Furthermore, Saric made 36 starts in 81 appearances of his rookie 2016-17 season with the 76ers. The Croatia native averaged 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 26.3 minutes per game while shooting 41.1% from the floor and 31.1% beyond the arc.

Golden State Warriors, Dario Saric agree to a one-year contract worth an estimated $2.71 million; he cannot be traded until Dec. 15

In Philadelphia’s 117-107 win over the Chicago Bulls on Mar. 24, 2017, Saric recorded a career-high 32 points in 35 minutes as a starter. Along with logging 10 boards, two assists, and one steal, he finished 12-of-19 (63.2%) shooting from the field and drained two 3-pointers.

In his sophomore 2017-18 season, Saric made 73 starts in 78 games played with Philly. He averaged career highs of 14.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 29.6 minutes per game. Not to mention, the forward shot 45.3% from the floor and a career-best 39.3% from downtown.

Additionally, Saric missed the entire 2021-22 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. He underwent surgery in August 2021 and went on to miss the entire 2021-22 season.

Each of the 4 championship-winning Warriors teams had an Eastern European center. 2015: Ognjen Kuzmic

2017: Zaza Pachulia

2018: Zaza Pachulia

2022: Nemanja Bjelica We now have Dario Saric. pic.twitter.com/4mTjZL32fU — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) July 8, 2023



Of course, Saric made 12 starts in 57 appearances in the 2022-23 season split between the Suns and Thunder. He averaged 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 14.1 minutes per game. The Croatian standout also shot 45.8% from the field and 39.1% outside the arc.

In February, the Suns traded Saric and a 2029 second-round draft pick to the Thunder for Darius Bazley. Phoenix and Oklahoma City received trade exceptions as well.

In OKC’s 123-117 victory against the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 28, the wing scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed eight boards in 28 minutes off the bench. He finished 7-of-11 (63.6%) shooting from the floor and drained two 3-pointers.

This move by the Warriors should help provide the team much-needed size and shooting off the bench.

