Warriors’ Stephen Curry to miss time with sprained right knee

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained right knee, per sources. “Curry is believed to have a sprain in his right knee. Curry is undergoing further evaluations to confirm the injury and exact timetable but is not expected to miss much time,” said Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The nine-time All-Star is out for Tuesday’s NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to right knee soreness. Curry, 35, fell in the second half of Sunday’s loss to Minnesota, but he resumed play. Though, he was spotted rubbing his right knee minutes later.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry is believed to have a sprain in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Curry is undergoing further evaluations to confirm the injury and exact timetable, but is not expected to miss much time. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 14, 2023



Through 11 starts of the 2023-24 season, Curry is averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steal, and 32.5 minutes per game. Steph is also shooting 48.8% from the field, 44.6% from 3-point range, and 93% at the foul line.

Curry is the first player in NBA history to hit four or more 3-pointers in 11 straight games to start a season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Golden State Warriors veteran Stephen Curry to miss a couple of games due to a sprained right knee

In Golden State’s 130-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 30, the guard recorded a season-high 42 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 31 minutes of action.

Curry leads the NBA in points (338) and 3-pointers (62). The 15-year veteran has scored at least 30 points in six of Golden State’s 11 games so far this season, including 40 or more in two.

Dario Saric is the only other Warrior to score over 20 points in a game this season. The Warriors and Timberwolves both head into Tuesday’s in-season tournament game 1-0 in Group C.

5 3PM He has made 4+ threes in all 11 games to start this season, continuing the nba record he already broke.#DubNation pic.twitter.com/CoN1Rb0WDX — StephMuse (@stephmuse30) November 13, 2023



Minnesota outscored Golden State 35-22 in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss. However, Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes the in-season tournament will help motivate struggling teams against the same opponents.

“It is a different feeling in a regular-season game, to be able to go over the tape and play the same team, and be able to make some adjustments,” Kerr said. “It is more playoff-like.”

