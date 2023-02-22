Washington waives Will Barton to make way for Jordan Goodwin’s spot in the Wizards roster

Washington’s management are not resting this All-Star Break, as they are taking the opportunity to clean up the house a bit before the NBA competition is back this Thursday. The latest news is that player Will Barton has agreed to a contract buyout with the Wizards, making the wing a free agent as soon as he clears waivers.

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, both sides had expressed the importance of finding an agreement before the end of the month, as the Washington team knew that had to waive or buyout deals so that the players still remain eligible for playoff basketball this year.

This means Barton is free to sign with any team up until postseasons starts and still be able to play.

OFFICIAL: We have waived forward Will Barton. more info → https://t.co/JASF2j66sW pic.twitter.com/LfTe1K78co — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 21, 2023

It hasn’t been the greatest season for Barton this time around, as the 32-year-old has only averaged 19.6 minutes in Washington, which is the lowest play rate he’s had since the beginning of his career.

His 7.7 points per game this season come after a 50.5% true shooting, 38.4% from beyond the arc, and his career-worst efficiency from field goals attempts with 39.5%. He also added 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists (1.1 turnovers) per match.

The foward was also known for his strong defensive qualities, which were seen greatly diminished throughout the current campaign. For example, Barton’s Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus (DEPM) this season is easily the lowest mark of his career, with minus-6.5. Everytime he was on the floor, his team suffered, producing at least 1.1 points per possession.