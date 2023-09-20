Watch Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman perform a field sobriety test in front of Ohio State Highway Patrol officers prior to his arrest for an operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI) charge on Friday night for impaired driving.

The incident occurred at 8:53 p.m., when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers saw a white 2022 Lexus committing a traffic violation on Route 2 near East 55th Street in Cleveland. Watch Altman attempt the walk and turn test below. The second video was taken from the officer’s body cam.

President of the Cleveland Cavaliers Koby Altman doing the walk and turn test before his arrest in Cuyahoga County for driving under the influence of alcohol. A personal appearance is required in court. pic.twitter.com/QPMzUedYK2 — mateo mayorga (@mateomayorga23) September 18, 2023

Partial body cam footage of one of the field sobriety tests. pic.twitter.com/wZqJdMRJ4m — mateo mayorga (@mateomayorga23) September 18, 2023



Before initiating a traffic stop, officers said the driver, who was identified as 41-year-old Altman, showed indications of impairment. Altman was placed under arrest for OVI and soon after offered a breath test, which he refused. The NBA executive is being charged with committing a marked lanes violation and OVI, per the official police report.

The Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) consists of three separate standardized tests:

Horizontal gaze nystagmus test (HGN test)

Walk and turn test (WAT test)

One leg stand test (OLS test)

"Troopers initiated a traffic stop and during their interaction with the driver indicators of impairment were observed," the Ohio State Patrol said in a statement. "The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for OVI and soon after offered a breath test, which he refused." The Cavaliers commented on Altman's arrest: "We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman. We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time." If convicted, the Cavs president will likely face punishment from the league office. The NBA suspended San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham for the first two games of the 2023-24 regular season after his driving while intoxicated (DWI) conviction. In the third video below, watch Altman blame the officer for his lack of balance. Cavaliers president Koby Altman blaming the arresting officer for his lack of balance. pic.twitter.com/y7BoP7ciM1 — mateo mayorga (@mateomayorga23) September 18, 2023 In Ohio, a driver can be convicted of a "per se" alcohol OVI for operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08% or higher (or urine alcohol concentration of .11% or more). An OVI can be a felony if the offender had three or more prior convictions and caused injuries or deaths. Last season marked the first time the Cleveland Cavaliers made the playoffs without LeBron James on the roster since 1998. Altman joined the Cavaliers' front office in 2012. The UMass alumnus was the director of pro personnel when LeBron James and the Cavs won their first NBA championship in 2016. Altman became assistant general manager ahead of the 2016-17 season. The Brooklyn native was then promoted to general manager in July 2017. He became Cleveland's 11th G.M. in its franchise history. In January 2022, Altman signed a new long-term contract with the Cavaliers, as he was promoted to president of basketball operations.

