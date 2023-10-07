Watch Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann present the weather forecast during a live segment at the KITV 4 Honolulu news station. Mann, 26, has been mentioned in a number of hypothetical trade packages for a potential James Harden trade, but he was more focused on providing a weather update than anything else.

For those wondering why Mann is in the Aloha State, the Clippers and Utah Jazz are there for training camp. Of course, Los Angeles plays Utah in its first preseason game of the 2023-24 NBA season in Honolulu this Sunday, Oct. 8. The Clippers play the Jazz again on Oct. 10, followed by the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 17 and 19.

Watch Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann present the weather forecast live at KITV 4 Honolulu news station in Hawaii

“I’m excited for this, man,” Terance Mann said. “You know, we got light showers around Hawaii right now going on. Central Oahu has a lot of light showers going on around the airport area, stadium area. Still not too bad, though. For all the surfers out there, there’s a lot of surfacing going on in the north, as well as a good three to five in the east.

“I’m not a surfer myself. I wouldn’t get out there, but you guys should. Tonight, partly cloudy, light winds, lower rain chances, 73 degrees. So, you could still out there, move around, not too bad. Going into tomorrow, partly cloudy, isolated shower, and yeah, 87 degrees. So, you know, get out there and have some fun.

“Going into the weekend, Aloha, enjoy your time. Eighty-seven degrees out there. Not too bad. … It will be raining on 3 p.m. on Sunday, when we take on the Jazz at the Stan Sheriff Center. So, make sure you’re there. Get your tickets now, and it’s gonna be a good time. But yeah, sunny all week. Uh, have some fun. It’s gonna be a good week.”

After his presentation, Terance Mann tried spam musubi for the first time, which the meteorologists provided to the New York native. “Not bad,” he said after taking a bite.

When asked if he had any practice before presenting the weather, Mann replied, “We had about five minutes of practice. But I feel like I’m a natural. I call myself ‘One Take Jake’. So, it only takes one time.”

Earlier on in his life, Mann wanted to be a weather man.

“I’ve had a couple of dreams about it growing up,” he added. “But I didn’t think I’d be here in Hawaii doing it.”

