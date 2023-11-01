As we’ve grown accustomed to in recent years, athletes from all over the NBA hit the streets this week dressed in their favorite costumes for Halloween celebrations. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t want to wait until he was off work to put on his Hulk outfit, and attended the press in Monday’s postgame conference.

The Bucks had just beat the Miami Heat 114-122 and yet again Giannis proved to be an offensive powerhouse with 33 points to his name. The Greek international, who is probably the most dominant player in the league, symbolically put on the Hulk’s massive physique which happens to be green just like the Milwaukee franchise.

When attending the press, he tried to stick to his character and told reporters not to feel intimidated by him. “Come on, don’t be scared, do you want me to talk like Giannis or the Hulk?” he joked with everyone in the mixed zone.

The truth is, Giannis had all the right to feel like an Avenger, as his squad proved it could beat last season’s finalist without many of their usual starters.

Teammate Cam Payne was especially impressed with Milwaukee’s performance at the start of the week, proving that the Bucks’ roster has depth.

“I mean, it was really good,” he said about the bench’s efforts. “We’re starting to find out the things we can run, starting to find some continuity with each other, starting to find out what everybody good at. Our unit is kind of different, so we’re just trying to figure it out. This is Game (3).”

Payne then mentioned the importance of rotating the ball with pace. “Tonight, we were hitting, but also the ball was moving left to right, got a lot of second-side action. But for that unit, we gotta keep moving the ball, keep getting open shots,” he explained.

Former NBA star believes that the Antetokounmpo-Lillard partnership has the potential of an iconic Lakers superstar duo

Even though they’ve only played three games together this campaign, the Milwaukee superstar duo between Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard is already drawing comparisons to other all-time great partnerships in the NBA. According to former All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas, they remind him on an iconic Lakers pairing.

“I mean I just think that [Giannis] understands that you know, for them to win another chip, he has to delegate the power,” the former athlete said. “And that’s usually the problem with superstars on the same team. That the superstar that was there before you know don’t wanna delegate his power. Not understanding that, the strengths he has is for this moment in time that he needs to ball.”

The Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal partnership won many titles together, and cemented the Los Angeles franchise as one of the most successful teams in NBA history.

“You know, Shaq and Kobe, they couldn’t delegate the power when it should be the same way,” Arenas explained. “The first 43 minutes, Shaq you are the person. The guy who can make the free throws and hit the big shots from the outside, it’s [Kobe’s] go at it last four-five minutes.”