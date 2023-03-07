WATCH: Movie star Will Ferrell hilariously rouses up the crowd in Monday’s Pacers vs. Sixers NBA match

It is not unusual to see Hollywood actor Will Ferrell among sport activities, as the comedian is not only an enthusiast of them, but has also invested in many teams from different disciplines. Last night’s 76ers vs. Pacers was not the exception as he was seen stirring up the audience at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The star was found among the many famous faces seen sitting courtside for Monday’s NBA clash, which ended up with a Philadelphia victory after a wild 143 to 147. Even though the home team lost, one good news was to witness the Pacers in-game hype by the unofficial and hilarious host.

Ferrel got early to the arena last night, as he surprised fans from the very start. His visit to Indianapolis came days after the match as he was seen taking videos and selfies with fans his past weekend at the Walmart in Beech Groove, which is only about six miles from the Pacers’ stadium.

Check out just how hyped up was the comedian during the NBA game in the following tweet below:

Will Ferrell fired up the crowd before tonight's game.😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/RDNoFnlixo — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

Ferrell was sure busy during the match, as he was seen taking shots (and scoring three-pointers) before the contest, chatting in the locker room with Indiana’s coach Rick Carlisle and offering beers to the squad’s players, participated in the pregame show with a surprise visit from rapper 50 Cent, and in general made his best comic efforts to fire up the fans in between quarters. Alongside the actor and the famous musician, two of the cities biggest NFL players were also present, as current Indianapolis Colts star Michael Pittman was courtside next to franchise legend Reggie Wayne. Not too long ago, Ferrell was seen last year at the Chase Center in California, as the Golden State Warriors hosted the LA Clippers. Similar to last night’s antics, the comedian was seen dribbling, shooting, and passing at the pre-game show dressed as a vintage basketball athlete with a headband and all, reminiscing his role in the film “Semi-Pro”. Ferrell has been a sports enthusiast all his life and currently invests in teams Back in high school he was the kicker for Irvine’s varsity football team, as he also played soccer and captained the school’s basketball squad. In later interviews, Ferrell has always referred to the third grade as a “pivotal year” for his sport and popularity ambitions, as he was also serving on the student council. Throughout the years, the actor has been spotted at many sport activities. Check out the star of “The Anchorman” doing his best bits appearing at these events: Just two days ago, he was seen at Los Angeles Football Club’s first game of the MLS season (as he is the club’s co-owner) and talked about his future agenda involing the California team after their opening-day victory. “I probably would take it around the world with me, I would show it to everyone who wanted to look at it, I’d have to explain to a lot of people what it was,” the actor said about how it feels to represent the club. “I probably would go around the world baptizing babies in it,” Ferrell said trying to be funny. “That would be the goal, yes. Filled with holy water and a little Coors Light. Then no one would have ever done that before. I think that’s something that hasn’t been done with the Cup.”