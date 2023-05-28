In a recent podcast with Stacey King, Scottie Pippen released a jaw dropping take on the NBA’s GOAT debat between Michael Jordan vs LeBron James. As Jordan’s former teammate, Pippen was often over-shadowed playing alongside arguably the greatest player of all-time.

However, in a video recently released on Twitter, Pippen claims that James will be the greatest statistical player to ever play basketball. He goes on to add that there won’t be a comparison to James. Despite making these bold claims, Pippen opted out of calling James the “greatest player” ever.

Along with his takes, Pippen took a shot at Michael Jordan early in his career. He went on to call Jordan a “horrible player” before his arrival in Chicago.

Check out the video below for Scottie Pipen’s take on James vs Jordan.

“LeBron James will be the greatest statistical [player] to ever play the game of basketball. [Michael Jordan] was a horrible player.” – Scottie Pippen (h/t @DieHardCBfans ) pic.twitter.com/8EN5xOpJOG — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 26, 2023

While Pippen technically refrained from naming James the greatest player ever, he did take some shots at MJ during the video. According to Pippen, there is no such thing as the greatest player ever since basketball is a team game and one player isn’t able to do it all.

Shortly after, Pippen called Jordan “a horrible basketball player”, citing Jordan’s penchant for one-on-one play and claiming that the Bulls’ star frequently took “bad shots”.

Check out what Pippen had to say below:

“I seen Michael Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls,” Pippen said. “You guys seen him play, he was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with, he was all one-on-one, he’s shooting bad shots. All of a sudden, we became a team and we started winning, everybody forgot who he was.”

Pippen’s History with Jordan

Together Pippen and Jordan won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. Pippen and Jordan were considered one of the most dominant duos in NBA history. Despite having a very successful career together, the two have grown distant since Jordan’s retirement.

While Twitter went into a frenzy with Pippen’s take, many believe that Pippen is simply upset that Jordan’s son is dating his ex-wife.

