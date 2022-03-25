Wizards vs Pistons Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons are set to meet on Friday at 7 EST. This game is going to be played at the Little Caesars Arena as Washington will be coming in at 30-41 and Detroit will be coming in at 20-53. Washington is going to be coming into this one on a back-to-back, which means Detroit could sneak out a tough win.

Wizards vs Pistons – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Wizards vs Pistons

📊 Record: Wizards(30-41), Pistons(20-53)

📅 Date: March 25th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena

🎲 Odds: Pistons(-2.5), Wizards(+2.5)

Wizards vs Pistons Odds

The Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons will meet on Friday. Although Washington has been a much better team this year, this one could get interesting.

Wizards vs Pistons Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Friday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Wizards Injuries

Bradley Beal out

Kyle Kuzma questionable

Pistons Injuries

Chris Smith out

Hamidou Diallo out

Frank Jackson out

Wizards vs Pistons Preview

Washington will travel to Detroit on Friday for a battle versus the Pistons. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Friday’s game, check out our Pistons vs Wizards preview below.

Wizards Looking For Win Off Back-To-Back

The Washington Wizards are going to be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and then traveling to Detroit on Friday.

They’re going to be coming into this one after a disappointing 115-97 loss against a below-average Houston Rockets team on Monday. Kristaps Porzingis was able to lead the way with 22 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough for Washington to get the job done.

On the season, Washington has the 25th rated net rating, the 21st rated offensive rating, and the 25th rated defensive rating.

Pistons Looking For Two In A Row

Although the Detroit Pistons are going to be coming into this one as the number 14 seed in the Eastern Conference, they’ve been able to play a little better as of late.

Detroit’s going to be coming into this one winning four of their last 10 games, including their last one against a tough Atlanta Hawks team. They ended up winning this game by an impressive 21 points as Jerami Grant led the way with 21.

On the season, Detroit has the 28th rated net rating, the 28th rated offensive rating, and the 24th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Wizards vs Pistons

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Pistons Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 37 have gone UNDER this season.

39-32-2 ATS this season.

Wizards Trends

39 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER this season.

39-31-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Wizards vs Pistons

For this game, I’m going to go with the Washington Wizards to win outright. I do have my worries that Washington is going to be tired on a back-to-back, but the Pistons have arguably been the worst team in the NBA all season long.

Even if Washington is slow in this one, they should still be able to take care of business against the Pistons.

