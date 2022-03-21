Wizards vs Rockets Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Washington Wizards are set to take on the Houston Rockets on Monday at 8 EST. This game will be played at the Toyota Center as Houston will be traveling to Washington for this inter-conference matchup. The Wizards are going to be coming in at 30-40 and the Rockets are going to be coming in at 17-53. Neither team has played well as of late as the Wizards are 3-7 in their last 10 games and the Rockets are 2-8 in that span.

Wizards vs Rockets – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets

📊 Record: Wizards(30-40), Rockets(17-53)

📅 Date: March 21st, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Toyota Center

🎲 Odds: Wizards(-4.5), Rockets(+4.5)

Wizards vs Rockets Odds

The Wizards and the Rockets are set to meet on Monday. This is a game that Washington needs to take care of business in. Washington has to make sure that they beat teams that they’re much better than for them to sneak into the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Wizards vs Rockets Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Monday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Wizards Injuries

Bradley Beal out

Rockets Injuries

Eric Gordon questionable

Usman Garuba out

Trevelin Queen questionable

John Wall out

Wizards vs Rockets Preview

Rockets Looking Worse Than Ever

The Houston Rockets haven’t been able to get anything going all season long, but we can definitely make the argument that they’ve looked there worse as of late. They’re going to be coming into this one on a five-game losing streak and have only won two of their last 10 games.

Houston is going to be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, as they lost by 24 points. They didn’t have much going on the offensive side of the ball with Dennis Schroder leading the way with only 17 points.

On the season, Houston has the 30th rated net rating, the 26th rated offensive rating, and the 30th rated defensive rating.

Wizards Looking To Sneak Into Playoffs

The Washington Wizards have had to deal with some adversity throughout the year due to Bradley Beal being injured and then trading away a few of their key pieces during the NBA trade deadline. What’s impressive about Washington is although their record is only 30-40, they’ve still been able to stay afloat and almost be in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

They’re five games behind the tenth place Atlanta Hawks, but if they play their best basketball down the stretch and Atlanta goes on a losing streak, Washington could potentially sneak into the playoffs. They’re going to be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Los Angeles Lakers which saw them win, 127-119.

NBA Betting Trends — Wizards vs Rockets

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Wizards Trends

39 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER this season.

28-40-2 ATS this season.

Rockets Trends

39 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER this season.

28-41-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Wizards vs Rockets

For this game, I’m going to go with the Washington Wizards to cover the spread. Houston is already one of the worst teams in the NBA and when we factor in that they’re going to be coming off a back-to-back in this one where they lost by 24 points, I can’t imagine that Houston is going to be able to get anything going.

Washington certainly isn’t my favorite team to put money on, but I do think that they’ll be able to cover the spread in this one pretty easily.

