Ever wondered what a WWE wrestler really knows about basketball? Well, Mike the Miz Mizanin just released his March Madness 2023 predictions and picks and we’ve gotta say, the man knows his way around sports. Just as most people, he placed Houston and Alabama at the top of his brackets, but he also forecasts many surprises along the way.

We are only a day away from the beginning of March Madness, which is a special time of year for college basketball players and fans from all over the United States. For young athletes this is the best opportunity to showcase your game on a national stage and compete against the nation’s top talent. The tournament will start this tomorrow Thursday at 12:15 pm EST and games will air on CBS, truTV, TBS, and TNT.

Next, we’ll take a look at this WWE wrestler’s choice for his bracket and who he has to win it all.

Check out Mike The Miz’s March Madness 2023 Bracket

You could say that at the top of his March Madness 2023 bracket are the most predictable picks, as Houston and Alabama are the teams with the highest betting chances to conquer this year’s title. However, what The Miz did before the Final Four, is quite interesting. To be honest, no expert has placed Princeton or Saint Mary’s as far as the Sweet Sixteen stage. Maybe it’s intuition or maybe he knows someone from those colleges, but the truth is, it sure spices things up!

Check out the famous WWE wrestler’s complete predictions out of the 2023 field of 68 for this March Madness, which is set to start tomorrow afternoon, March 16th.

Are you curious on what are a famous WWE wrestler’s March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks?

Not too long ago the wrestler was invited to the celebrity match in the last All-Star weekend in Utah. Maybe he got some basketball pointers in Salt Lake City and is sharing his wisdom!

Celebrity Mike The Miz Mizanin breaks down his 2023 men’s March Madness bracket pick-by-pick, including a surprisingly long stay for Princeton, but falls to defeat against Baylor in the Sweet Sixteen stage. Either way, the Wildcats are his favorites out of the 68 participating colleges, even though it was a hard choice to place them as champions over the Crimson Tide in the final contest.

Houston Cougars to win the National Championship (+550)

The Miz has Houston conquering the 2023 National Championship over the Alabama Crimson Tide in his bracket.

The Cougars have ranked the best college basketball team in the United States every single month since November, so why should March be any different? After coming off a Final Four appearance two years ago and later an Elite Eight run in 2022, Houston has slowly positioned itself at the center of the college basketball universe, as they’ve been victorious in 87.5% of their contests ever since the pandemic started.

With a defensive elite complemented by future top NBA Draft pick Jarace Walker, the power forward will provide the points needed to win with his 34.4% efficiency from behind the arc.

Both Princeton and Saint Mary’s will reach the Sweet Sixteen

Probably the biggest suprise in the professional wrestler’s predictions is how low seeds Princeton and Saint Mary’s beat their first two rivals to make it to the Sweet Sixteen. The Moraga, California college will defeat VCU and none other than fourth best seed in the region, the UConn Huskies, who are the New York Post’s favorites to get to the Final Four.

One the other hand, Princeton might be a school everyone associates with the high academy, but it’s not really the case with sports. Even though they’ve grown stronger over the years, they are the lowest odds (+30,000) in the South Region to make it to the Final Four. The Miz believes they’ll defeat Utah State on their way to the last 16.

Reigning champs from Kansas to reach the Final Four (+375)

The reigning champs are definite title-contenders this season. Even though it has been 17 years since last time a college won the title consecutively, the champion’s spirit can never be underestimated.

Even though they are the one of the highest seeds in their division, they come to March Madness with a completely different roster since they last earned the title, as the Kansas Jayhawks are missing six of their top eight scorers from their championship squad.

