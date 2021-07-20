NBA
MyBookie NBA Finals Game 6 Lines, Props, & Odds – Bucks Are 5-Point Favorites
Tonight’s Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals begins at 9:00 p.m. (EST) on ABC, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. For live streaming, the downloadable ESPN app is also available. Referencing odds provided via MyBookie, the Milwaukee Bucks are five-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns. The Bucks are also 9-2 at home in the playoffs this postseason. The Suns are aiming to push this series to a Game 7. If there is a Game 7, it will begin Thursday, July 22nd at 9:00 p.m. (EST).
Furthermore, the total for Game 6 is set at 222. The Suns are 55-36-2 ATS this season, while the Bucks are 45-49 ATS. The team total projection is listed at 113.5 (-115) a piece for the sixth game of this series. The Suns had not lost consecutive games this postseason until Game 4 against the Bucks. They are now on a three-game losing streak. For those of you who are new to sports betting, always remember the “-” refers to the favored team, while the “+” refers to the underdog.
MyBookie NBA Finals Game 6 Odds
- Favorites: Bucks -5 (-110)
- Milwaukee Spread: -4.5 (-110)
- Phoenix Spread: +4.5 (-110)
- Over/Under: 222 (-110)
- Best Milwaukee Moneyline: +160
- Best Phoenix Moneyline: -190
MyBookie Contest Game Props
The wager cutoff time for all contest game props for Game 6 is tonight at 9:05 p.m. (EST). For injuries, keep in mind that Bucks’ small forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis, is listed as questionable to play. Before Game 5 began at the Phoenix Suns Arena, Thanasis was placed in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
It is unknown at the moment if he will even be allowed to join his team members in the courtside seating area. Having said this, the odds for both teams remain the same. Based on the available data, the Bucks are due for another loss at home. Though, Milwaukee is playing better basketball right now.
- Suns win by 1-2 points: +1100
- Suns win by 3-6 points: +650
- Suns win by 7-9 points: +1200
- Suns win by 10-13 points: +1200
- Suns win by 14-16 points: +2200
- Suns win by 17-20 points: +2200
- Suns win by 21 or more points: +1100
- Bucks win by 1-2 points: +1000
- Bucks win by 3-6 points: +500
- Bucks win by 7-9 points: +750
- Bucks win by 10-13 points: +650
- Bucks win by 14-16 points: +1100
- Bucks win by 17-20 points: +1100
- Bucks win by 21 or more points: +650
Finals MVP Player Odds
According to the MyBookie Finals MVP odds, the Suns’ Chris Paul has +650 odds of winning the award, followed by Devin Booker at +700, the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo at -400, Khris Middleton at +2000, Jrue Holiday at +8000, and Deandre Ayton at +15000. However, Paul’s value is dropping fast. With a total of 18 turnovers, he is leading all other players in this metric. None of these players have ever won the Finals MVP. If the Bucks prevail in Game 6, needless to say, Antetokounmpo and Middleton have the best odds of winning the award.
Per Basketball-Reference, the Greek Freak is averaging 32.2 points, 13 total rebounds, and 5.6 assists in this finals series. Thus far, he has scored a total of 584 points and retrieved 255 total rebounds in this season’s playoffs, leading all other players. On the flip side, Middleton is averaging 25.4 points, 6.6 total rebounds, and 5.4 assists. The last Bucks player to win the Finals MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and he won the MVP after sweeping the Baltimore Bullets in the 1971 NBA Finals.
Game 6 – Suns vs. Bucks Betting Trends
Phoenix Suns:
- The Suns are 8-4 SU in their last 12 games played on the road.
- The Suns are 10-4 ATS in their past 14 games played on a Tuesday.
- The total has gone over in seven of the Suns’ previous nine games played against a Central division opponent.
- The Suns are 13-5 SU in their past 18 games played.
- The Suns are also 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games versus the Bucks.
Milwaukee Bucks:
- The Bucks are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight games played in July.
- The total has gone over in six of the Bucks’ past eight games against a Pacific division team.
- The Bucks are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games games this season.
- The Bucks are also 17-1 SU in their past 18 games played at home.
- The total has gone over in five of the team’s last seven games.
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks – NBA Finals Game 6 Preview, Odds, & Series Recap
In the 2021 NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns (55-36-2 ATS) have lost three consecutive games to the Milwaukee Bucks (45-49 ATS). Up till Game 4, the Suns had not lost back-to-back games in the postseason. Now, the total has gone over in five of the Suns’ previous seven games. The total has also gone over in nine of Milwaukee’s past eleven games played against Western Conference opponents. Additionally, the Bucks are 57-26 as selected favorites and 4-7 as underdogs, whereas the Suns are 53-20 as favorites and 12-8 as underdogs. In Game 5, the Bucks won the first road game in the series for either team. Referencing StatMuse, the Bucks are 9-1 at home in the playoffs this season. The total was set at 220 in the fifth game of this series, and the total went over +22 (242).
Per Bovada and Odds Shark, oddsmakers are projecting the Bucks to win Game 5, for the team to cover the spread, and for the total to go over 222. At 63 percent, the spread consensus currently favors the Phoenix Suns. Leading into Tuesday night’s game, this could work in their favor, considering it is an elimination game for the road team. Moreover, the Suns have never won an NBA title. Their last finals series loss was back in the 1992-93 season. They lost the series four games to two versus Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. To add to that fact, the Bucks have not won another championship since the 1971 NBA Finals. They swept the Washington Bullets to win their first title.
Antetokounmpo, Middleton dominate the floor in their first finals road victory
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo closed out his Game 5 performance with 32 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Per Basketball-Reference, the Greek Freak has scored a total of 584 points in the 2021 playoffs. He has a total of 40 playoff double-doubles in his NBA playing career. While he’s not yet in the top 20 all-time for postseason double-doubles, he is 29 shy from tying Dave Cowens (69).
In the post-game press conference, after being asked about his passion for the game and overall effort, Giannis said to the media, “I kind of try to focus on the moment, in the present. That’s humility, that’s being humble. That’s not setting no expectation. That’s going out there, enjoying the game, competing at a high level.” It should go without saying that his love and enthusiasm for the game has shown itself on numerous occasions in this particular series.
Sealed with a steal. Jrue was unreal.
27 PTS | 13 AST | 4 REB | 3 STL pic.twitter.com/X8zSCx4KvE
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 18, 2021
Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton also had 29 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, based on a team-high of 44 minutes played in Game 5. Moreover, the Bucks shot 50-for-87 (57.5 percent) from the field, while the Suns shot 48-for-87 (55.2 percent) on their home court. Putting aside the field goal percentage comparison, if one skimmed through the Game 5 team statistics sheet, he or she would be under the impression that Phoenix won.
However, at 18.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter with a 120-119 Bucks’ lead, Jrue Holiday knocked the ball away from the Suns’ Devin Booker. Then, Antetokounmpo sealed the deal at the 13.5 seconds mark, completing an alley-oop dunk to bring the score to 122-119. This one costly turnover for Phoenix lost them the game.
Phoenix surrenders two-game series lead, 16-point lead in Game 5
As if yielding a two-game series lead in the NBA Finals was not enough to cause some Phoenix fans to boo their players, the Suns also blew a 16-point lead in the first half of Game 5’s loss. Not to mention, they squandered a six-point lead in the fourth quarter as well. Needless to say, the Suns are struggling to close out their finals performances with more energy, aggression, and consistency.
The Suns shot 10-for-11 (90.9 percent) at the free throw line, so they have to play better defensively. Giannis is running right through them. Furthermore, Devin Booker is carrying this team at the moment. He is averaging 30 points, 3.6 total rebounds, and 3.8 steals per finals game in this series. In the Suns’ 123-119 defeat in Game 5, Booker scored 40 points and Deandre Ayton ended his night with 10 rebounds.
.@DevinBook is tonight’s @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game. pic.twitter.com/HMUqagQT7S
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 18, 2021
In an average of 36 minutes played throughout the course of this series, Chris Paul is averaging 21 points, 2.8 total rebounds, and 8.8 assists. Thus far, Paul is certainly assisting other players to bring the ball to the basket, but he is costing his team with turnovers, too. Paul is responsible for 18 turnovers in the NBA Finals, leading all other players on both teams. He has to limit his turnovers in Game 6 or Bucks’ fans will have several reasons to start celebrating before tomorrow’s game even begins.
According to multiple die-hard NBA fans and basketball experts, they would be the first to tell casual viewers without a second’s hesitation that Paul’s performance on the grandest stage has been nothing short of disappointing. After Game 5’s loss, Devin Booker told the media, “We came out and did what we intended to do, get off to a great start, and we let it go.” Evident by their franchise history, the Suns are notorious for falling apart in these finals games. Game 6 will be their do-or-die situation.
Game 6 NBA Finals Betting Trends
Phoenix Suns:
- The Suns are 12-6 ATS in their last 18 games played.
- The total has gone over in five of the Suns’ previous seven games.
- The Suns are 13-5 SU in their past 18 games.
- The Suns are also 8-4 ATS in their previous 12 games played.
Milwaukee Bucks:
- The Bucks are 5-2 ATS in their past seven games played.
- The total has gone over in five of the Bucks’ last seven games.
- The Bucks are 5-2 SU in their previous seven games.
- The Bucks are 17-1 SU in their past 18 games played at home.
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks – Game 6 NBA Finals Odds
Date: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. (EST)
Location: Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Best Phoenix Suns Spread: +5 (-109)
Best Milwaukee Bucks Spread: -5 (-105)
Over/Under: 222
Phoenix Stats: 30-17 ATS Home, 25-19-2 ATS Away, 28-19 O/U Home, and 24-21-1 O/U Away
Milwaukee Stats: 25-21 ATS Home, 20-28 ATS Away, 25-20-1 O/U Home, and 25-22-1 O/U Away
Best Phoenix Moneyline: +300
Best Milwaukee Moneyline: -197
- All Table odds above and below are retrieved from Bovada.
NBA Finals Game 6 – Best Player Prop Bets
Leading into Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, there are few notable player prop bets. Devin Booker is expected to go over 30.5 points (-115). Plus, Jrue Holiday could earn over 8.5 assists (+104). How about Khris Middleton earning over 25.5 points (-120) and Giannis Antetokounmpo having a double-double (-600) Tuesday night? Booker is averaging 30 points per game in this series. In Game 1, he scored 27 points. In Game 2, he had 31 points.
Nonetheless, in Game 3, Booker scored only 10 points. This one game should be something to keep in mind before placing a bet. In addition to the numbers listed above, he scored a whopping 42 points in Game 4. And, of course we cannot forget about his 40-point performance this past Saturday night in Game 5.
As for Khris Middleton, he finished with 29 points in Game 1 of this series. Middleton then proceeded to score 11 points in Game 2 and 18 points in Game 3. He is averaging 25.4 points in this NBA Finals, so taking a bet on Khris earning more than 25.5 points is risky. Most of all, it could be an unnecessary risk. While he did score a playoff career-high of 40 points in Game 4, it is difficult for Khris to take control of the floor each game. He was on the court for 43 minutes, too.
In Game 5, Middleton scored 29 points, and this was based on 44 minutes played. Either way, it is still possible for his point total to go over 25.5 points in Game 6. In addition to the total points bet, Jrue Holiday is averaging 9 assists per game in this series. Bettors should keep a close eye on him. The Greek Freak is projected to earn another playoff double-double. Giannis could earn his 41st playoff career double-double in Game 6.
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks – NBA Finals Game 6 Preview, Odds, & Prediction
With their season on the line, the Phoenix Suns will travel to the Fiserv Forum for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening.
Since going down 0-2, Milwaukee has seized command of the NBA Finals with three straight wins, putting Phoenix on the brink of elimination. On Saturday, the Suns came up short down the stretch for the second straight contest, losing another close matchup in Game 5. Now, to keep its season alive, Phoenix will have to win on the road in Milwaukee where the Bucks are 9-1 during the NBA Playoffs. The Bucks are vying for their first NBA title since 1974.
Can Milwaukee clinch the NBA Championship with a win at home against the Suns on Tuesday night?
Booker stays hot but Suns can’t cool off Bucks in Game 5 loss
Devin Booker scored 40 points for the second consecutive game but the Suns were unable to bounce back in a 123-119 loss at home versus the Bucks in Game 5. Down 10 with under 3:30 remaining in regulation, Phoenix mounted a furious comeback and trailed by just one point with 56 seconds left before Booker committed a crucial turnover on the ensuing possession to seal the Suns’ fate. Chris Paul chipped in 21 points and handed out 11 assists while DeAndre Ayton added 20 points and 10 boards in the loss.
DEVIN. BOOKER. pic.twitter.com/7wY8iWtz4E
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 18, 2021
After shooting under 33 percent from deep in Games 3 and 4, the Suns managed to shoot the ball well from 3-point range in Saturday’s loss. Phoenix shot 68.4 percent from 3-point range in Game 5 on 19 attempts (13-for-19) and all of the Suns’ starters with the exception of Ayton recorded at least two makes from beyond the arc.
Defense was the difference for Phoenix in their two victories and it will need another stellar effort on that end of the floor to send the NBA Finals back to Talking Stick Resort Arena for a potential Game 7. The Suns’ defense was on point early in Game 5 and forced 11 Milwaukee turnovers on the night, their highest total since Game 1. Phoenix also contested more than half (50.5 percent) of Milwaukee’s 87 field goal attempts. However, that mark was actually down from Games 1 through 4 (53 percent) and the Bucks ended up shooting a healthy 50 percent from 3-point range.
Deandre Ayton is anchoring the Suns’ defense at an elite level! #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure reveals how effectively Ayton is altering shots at the rim. Tune-in to Game 3 as the Suns take on the Bucks at 8:00pm/et on ABC. pic.twitter.com/DbvAy5JR06
— NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2021
With the Greek Freak dominating the paint, the Suns defense has had to pick their poison in recent games. Phoenix ranked fifth in the NBA during the regular season in effective 3-point percentage defense, so look for the Suns to get back to defending the 3-point line in Game 6.
Milwaukee can clinch its first NBA Championship since 1974
Milwaukee overcame an early 16-point deficit to steal Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a 123-119 win on the road in Phoenix on Saturday. In a must-win game, the Bucks’ Big Three turned in their most efficient performance of the series, combining to shoot 38-for-66 (57.6 percent) in the win. Giannis Anteotokounmpo finished with 32 points, nine rebounds, and six assists while Khris Middleton added 29 points for the Bucks, who took a 3-2 series lead.
After a thrilling ending to Game 5, @SamMitchellNBA & @Earl_Watson break down Jrue Holiday's clutch steal and lob on #NBAFinals Film Room. pic.twitter.com/QSL0AxjEhg
— NBA TV (@NBATV) July 19, 2021
While the Bucks’ All-Stars played well, the night belonged to Jrue Holiday. The Buck’s guard finished with 27 points, 13 assists, and three steals, including a clutch theft from Suns’ star Devin Booker on the most crucial defensive possession of the game. Holiday has found himself at the right place and time defensively as of late and came up with another game-changing play on Saturday. He was also the primary defender on Paul before he turned the ball over on a pick-and-roll in the late stages of Game 4 as well.
Defense ➡️ Offense
Jrue Holiday is doing it all 😤 pic.twitter.com/71sp2nW0Ei
— NBA TV (@NBATV) July 18, 2021
Just one win away from the NBA Championship, Milwaukee will try to stay the course in Game 6. If the Bucks go on to win the NBA title, Holiday’s defense will be a big reason why. According to Second Spectrum, Holiday has been the primary defender on Paul and Booker for 268 possessions during the NBA Finals. During those matchups, he has held them to just 22 points per 100 possessions. Against all other Bucks defenders, the Suns’ duo is averaging 39.7 points per 100 possessions. That number is the just tip of the iceberg too. Holiday has forced Paul into an uncharacteristic 10 turnovers and Booker into eight.
NBA Finals Betting Preview
The Bucks come into Game 6 favored by five points at home and the projected total is set at 222 points, the highest number since the start of the series. Bovada sportsbook has set Milwaukee as money line favorites with -190 odds and money line bettors can squeeze a little more value out of Phoenix at +165.
NBA Betting Trends
Trends can be valuable information for bettors looking to improve their NBA betting strategy.
Below is a shortlist of trends for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Milwaukee
- Bucks are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 Tuesday games.
- Bucks are 3-8 ATS in the last 11 meetings
- Bucks are 1-4 ATS in the last five meetings in Milwaukee
Phoenix
- Suns are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 road games.
- Suns are 20-8 ATS in their last 28 games following an ATS loss.
- Suns are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 Tuesday games.
NBA Finals Betting Predictions
Before we get to our predictions and analysis for Tuesday’s contest, let’s go back and see how we performed in Game 5.
Game 5 Recap:
Money Line: Milwaukee Bucks (+145) ✅
Spread: Milwaukee Bucks +4.0 ( -110) ✅
Total: Over 218 ( -110) ✅
Props: Pat Connaughton Over 1.5 3-pointers (-120) ✅
Our picks went a perfect 4-for-4 in Game 5. We selected the Bucks to win on the money line and cover +4.0 as well as the game to go over the projected 218 point total. All three of those selections were winners and our props bet for Pat Connaughton to record -1.5 3-pointers was settled as a winner before the first quarter was even over.
Below, you can find more NBA betting predictions and analysis for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
NBA Finals Game 6 Spread Prediction:
After a pair of close games, the Bucks are favored by a healthy five points at home in Game 6, which seems a bit high in this spot. Jrue Holiday has come up big on the defensive end in back-to-back games but Milwaukee didn’t look like a team ready to close out the series in Game 5. The Bucks nearly surrendered a late 10-point lead and missed free throws down the stretch almost cost them a chance to seal the victory. For the first time since the start of the series, the Suns will be the more desperate team on Tuesday. With Booker on fire and the Suns in a win-or-go-home game, it’s hard not to see this series going to Game 7. But even if Phoenix doesn’t win, there should be some value with the points in this spot. Take the Suns to cover the spread in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening.
NBA Finals Game 6 Money Line Prediction:
The odds are actually in Milwaukee’s favor and most of the NBA pundits are taking the Bucks in this game, which is exactly why we’re going the other way here. The winner of Game 5 has been crowned the NBA Champion 72.4% of the time (21-8). However, that number is actually lower than the overall postseason mark, which stands at 82.1% all-time for all playoff rounds. The Suns shot the ball well and didn’t turn the ball over last game but it didn’t translate to a victory. They failed to put away the Bucks early and were unable to complete a comeback of their own late in the fourth quarter but showed a different level of desperation down the stretch. Aside from Paul and Crowder, the Suns have a young team that is still learning how to close out games but I’m expecting them to show up with their season on the line in Game 6. Take the Suns to send this series back to Phoenix with a win at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday evening.
NBA Finals Game 6 Total Prediction:
Both teams were red-hot from beyond the 3-point line in Game 5 and conventional wisdom would tell us to look for some regression in this spot. Milwaukee knocked down 14 of its 28 3-point attempts on Saturday while the Suns were even better from deep, hitting 13 of their 19 shots from downtown. Antetokounmpo has also returned to his normal self from the free-throw line over the last two games. He’s shot just 8-for-19 from the charity stripe during that span (42.1 percent), which should leave some value on the under in this spot. Take Game 6 to stay under the projected total on Tuesday night.
NBA Finals Game 6 Player Props:
Bridges doesn’t get the credit that he deserves for the Suns’ success, especially on the defensive end of the floor but the 24-year-old has morphed into one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. He’s taken on more responsibility defensively over the last three games as well and has averaged less than five field goal attempts per game during that span. He’s also recorded a block in each one of those contests and averaged nearly a block per game (0.9) during the regular season. With the Suns’ season on the line, it wouldn’t surprise me to see an all-out effort from him on the defensive end of the floor in this one. Take Mikal Bridges to record a block in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.
Free Bets Available on Suns vs Bucks
We have picked out a selection of the best sign up offers for Game 6 of the Suns vs Bucks. To get more free bet offers, check out our sportsbooks promo codes section
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks – NBA Finals 2021 Live Streaming – How to watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals live online?
- The 2021 NBA Finals began on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Game 6 is now set to air tonight at 9:00 p.m. (EST) on ABC, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN2.
- ESPN3 can be viewed via Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV.
- If watching Game 6 or Game 7 (if necessary) on ABC is not possible, Sling TV and YouTube TV offer the most inexpensive deals for ESPN.
- Game 6 airs Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 9: 00 p.m. (EST). Game 7 (if necessary) airs on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 9:00 pm. (EST).
How to watch the 2021 NBA Finals series?
The 2021 NBA Finals series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks is being broadcasted live on ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, and ESPN3. However, the games can also be streamed live via the ESPN app, ABC.com, or with the ABC app. Of course, the individual would have to pay a fee in order to access the ABC app, unless the viewer is currently paying for his or her local television cable package. If the basic cable or satellite packages are too expensive, an individual can sign up for a live streaming service that includes ABC and the ESPN channels. A small list includes fuboTV, AT&T TV, YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.
Moreover, there is a free television app viewers can use called Locast. It works especially well with the Roku Streaming Stick+ and/or Roku Ultra. With Locast, anyone can watch live television through their basic cable channels, such as watching live events on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS, etc. They cover over 34 markets in the United States. For a short sample list of the available markets, Locast services New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa Bay, Charlotte, Portland, Seattle, Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Dallas, Sioux Falls, Rapid City, and other cities.
Aside from Locast, Sling TV and YouTube TV offer cheap prices
While Locast is a free app, they do not provide their services for every city in America. And, they do not provide NBA TV or the ESPN channels. Sling TV includes ESPN3 and TNT in their Sling Orange package. It costs $35 per month. Having said that, this television package does not include ABC. New Sling subscribers do receive a $10 discount in their first month of service, and they can also receive a free 7-day trial in their first week of service. YouTube TV offers ABC, NBA TV, and the ESPN channels, and YouTube’s package is also $65 per month.
Both Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV also offer packages for $65 per month. Unlike YouTube TV, though, Hulu + Live TV does not include NBA TV. They still provide TNT, ABC, and ESPN, so make no mistake, it’s not a bad deal. Plus, AT&T TV has an available CHOICE package plan starting at $70 per month, and their plan includes TNT, ABC, NBA TV, and ESPN. Their entertainment package, which includes ESPN and ESPN2, is $65 per month. All of these services are reasonable. These options are cheaper than paying for cable with Comporium, Spectrum, Xfinity, and DirecTV.
Game 6 Odds – Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Date: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. (EST)
Location: Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV Channels: ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, and ESPN3
Live stream – fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Best Phoenix Spread: +5 (-109)
Best Milwaukee Spread: -5 (-105)
Over/Under: 222
Best Moneylines: Suns +300, Bucks -197 (retrieved from Bovada)
- Table odds per Bovada
NBA Game 6: Suns vs Bucks Free Bets
For more free bet offers, check out our sportsbook promo code section.
