Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday night’s road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harden, 33, has missed a total of 16 games so far this season.

P.J. Tucker (back) and Tobias Harris (calf) are the only other players listed on Philly’s injury report. Tucker has missed just three games all season. On Oct. 31, the veteran forward scored a season-high 13 points against the Washington Wizards.

Based on a few NBA betting sites, the 76ers hold sixth-shortest odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

James Harden is questionable for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves with left foot soreness. Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker also questionable. Joel Embiid not listed as of now. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) March 7, 2023

Through 48 starts this season, Harden is averaging 21.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The 10-time All-Star is also shooting 44.9% from the floor and a career-best 40.1% beyond the arc.

In the 76ers’ 133-130 win over the Milwaukee Bucks last Saturday, the guard scored a season-high 38 points in 40 minutes of action. Along with logging nine boards and 10 assists, Harden shot 11-of-26 (42.3%) from the field and hit five 3-pointers.

76ers guard James Harden (left foot soreness) questionable vs. Timberwolves for Tuesday night’s matchup

For Minnesota’s injury report, Austin Rivers (Neck) is listed as probable. While Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) remains out indefinitely, Jaylen Nowell (knee) was downgraded to out for Tuesday night’s interconference matchup.

Moreover, the Timberwolves are 5-5 in their last 10 games. However, they’re also on a three-game win streak. Minnesota is 1-7 ATS in its past eight meetings versus the 76ers.

Additionally, the Wolves are 2-8 ATS in their previous 10 matchups against Philadelphia. For one more sidenote, the total has gone under in four of Minnesota’s past five games played on a Tuesday.

Sixers vs Timberwolves injury report lists James Harden, Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker as questionable. For the Wolves, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaylen Nowell are out and Austin Rivers is probable pic.twitter.com/HOvtkZoInX — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) March 7, 2023

As for the Sixers, they’re 7-3 in their previous 10 contests. Philly is coming off back-to-back wins. The 76ers are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 meetings versus the Timberwolves. To add to these betting trends, they’re 12-3 in their past 15 road games.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Minnesota has a 52.9% chance of defeating Philadelphia at home. Sportsbooks show the 76ers as 2.5-point road underdogs. On Nov. 19, the Wolves won 112-109 over Philly in the first game of the season series.

NBA Betting Content You May Like