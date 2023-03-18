Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has posted at least 25 points on 50% shooting in 10 straight games, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in franchise history.

The six-time All-Star is also the second player since the NBA-ABA merger to have at least five consecutive games with at least 30 points and three blocks, joining Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the 76ers possess sixth-shortest odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are giving the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks greater odds. Furthermore, Embiid is the betting favorite to win MVP.

— Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) March 18, 2023

Of course, the 76ers center has logged 30-plus points over the last eight consecutive contests. In Friday night’s 121-82 win over the Charlotte Hornets, Embiid recorded 38 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks in 30 minutes of action.

Philly outscored Charlotte 29-15 in the final frame, and Embiid didn’t have to play aggressive in the fourth against a below-.500 opponent. “One of our goals was to come in from the start and set the tone and not play in the fourth quarter,” said Embiid.

“I’m glad we did it. We came out aggressive, starting on defense [in the second half]. We did a pretty good job in the first half, but we knew we had a little more left and we tried to correct the mistakes that we had made.”

Tobias Harris ended his outing with 18 points and one steal in 23 minutes as a starter. Shake Milton contributed 12 points, four boards, and two dimes in 26 minutes off the bench as well. The 76ers improved to 47-22 overall and 21-12 away. Philly trails the top-seeded Bucks by 2.5 games in the East.

Joel Embiid takes over the top spot of the NBA App MVP Ladder with only 3 weeks to go 👀 📲https://t.co/83QEpGZo5W pic.twitter.com/LVuG9D276u — NBA (@NBA) March 17, 2023

“It was a professional win,” added 76ers coach Doc Rivers. “They’re struggling a little bit and we just attacked. I liked how we played defensively, and I liked how we moved the ball… I like what he’s [Joel Embiid] doing,” Rivers said. “He’s scoring and tonight he had 38 points in under three quarters.

But he’s also dominating the game on the other end and he’s making the right passes. He’s including his teammates. He’s not forcing anything. And he’s doing everything out of the flow of the game, and it’s happening naturally, organically. And, defensively, he’s been dominant.”

Through 56 starts this season, Joel Embiid is averaging career highs of 33.5 points, 11.2 field goals, and 34.9 minutes per game. Plus, the seventh-year veteran is shooting a career-best 54.5% from the floor. With the four-time All-NBA member healthy, the 76ers are a threat to Milwaukee and Boston in the East.

