The past four seasons have been a roller coaster for NBA veteran John Wall. He missed the entire 2019-20 season with multiple injuries and then played 40 games the following season for the Rockets. In 2021-22 he sat out the entire season after a disagreement with Houston on what his role would be. Wall played 34 games for the Clippers this season and was traded back to Houston who bought him out. Sadly, he’s still trying to find a home for the rest of this season and the buyout market has been slow for him.

Wall was on a podcast earlier this season and bashed the Rocket’s organization and how bad his time was when he was there. It was ironic that he was then traded back to Houston and clearly both sides wanted no part in a reunion. Days after he was bought out by the Rockets, multiple teams had reported interest in signing him.

However, nothing ever came from that speculation and he remains unsigned with about a 1/4 of the season left to play. He just never was the type of player that the Clippers needed him to be this season.

Will John Wall find a new home before the seasons end?

The 32 year old five-time all-stat played in 34 games for the Clippers this season and made three starts. In those games he averaged (11.4) points, (2.7) rebounds, and (5.2) assists per game. He was inactive for the final 15 games that he was a member of the Clippers.

NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Marc Stein reported on their podcast #This League that the buyout market has been very slow for Wall in the past week or so. Both reported saying they have not heard much talk if any of Wall drawing interest from a potential suitor.

Wall was not the right fit that the Clippers were looking for and they instead decided to trade for Russell Westbrook. There are many across the league that still view the Clippers as a championship contender in the West and they needed to make a change from Wall.