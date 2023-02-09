Clippers add veteran Eric Gordon as John Wall returns to Houston in a three-team deal

Now this is what I call a transfer deadline day! The past month was quiet and full of speculation in the trade market, until these past few days most of our doubts and desires have been answered. Just a couple of hours ago, reports transcended that the Clippers have acquired Eric Gordon in a three-team trade including the Rockets and Grizzlies.

The main asset of this trade was Houston’s guard, who had been surrounded by rumours about his depart from Texas for a while now, but his team’s management just kept holding on to him until they got what the were looking for. And they did! Eric Gordon is now bound to Los Angeles, as the Rockets recieve a four-piece package.

The Houston Rockets are acquiring John Wall in three-team deal with the Grizzlies and Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Since Houston is at the end of the table and in desuérate need of reconstruction, this pretty much seems like the way to go. Via Clippers, John Wall will be returning to Texas, as well as Danny Green and three second-round picks from Memphis, and to top if off they rights to Bucks’ pick with Clippers this year.

As for John Wall’s return to Houston, where he played 40 games in 2020-21, some insider reports say the Rockets management plan to waive him. The thing is, the point guard hasn’t played a single minute this 2023. However, the 32-year-old has averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 assists per game over 34 matches this campaign.

So, why was Gordon worth so much trade? Well, the 34-year-old is still a main influence on the floor, averaging 13.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 30.2 minutes per game over 46 matches this tournament. Not bad after leading the worst team in the league this regular season, as we all know of Gordon’s potential.

Just last week, the point guard had an amazing game against the Raptors, dropping 28 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists in Houston loss to Toronto (111-117). Check out his highlights in the video below:

Gordon was actually drafted by the Clippers with the 7th overall pick in 2008 and played his first three seasons with Los Angeles.

What’s in it for the Grizzlies?

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, has just added a great shooting guard to their roster. Luke Kennard is averaging 7.8 points and 2.4 rebounds over 35 games this season, and although he is not a starter, the 26-year-old’s influence comes from shooting 46.4% from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc.

One of my favorite NBA moments ever. Salute to Luke Kennard, the Grizzlies got a good one. pic.twitter.com/kQ2oNrf2mW — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) February 9, 2023

Kennard now joins offensive responsanbilites with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., who will all be happy to share the attacking power.

Some of our favorite sport betting sites believe Memphis still hold a title-contending season, with the 9th best odds (+1800) to win the NBA title. Nevertheless, they still consider the Golden State Warriors, who are father behind in the West’s table to have even higher chances than the Grizzlies.